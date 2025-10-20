Verbit’s Dubbing Technology Enables Banijay Rights’ Delivery of Localised Programming to Latin America

A Stylized 'V' in blue and aqua with the word 'Verbit' in blue to its right.

This initiative has enabled us to efficiently deliver localised content in Latin America, helping us unlock new audiences and monetisation opportunities in the region.” — Richard Clarke, Head of Content Operations, Banijay Rights

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verbit , a leading provider of voice solutions, has entered into an agreement with Banijay Rights , the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment, to bring localized versions of over 300 hours of content for market exploitation across self publishing and social media platforms in Latin America.Verbit’s hybrid dubbing and subtitling process enabled Banijay Rights to quickly and affordably provide broadcast-quality dubbing in Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese for multiple seasons of programming along with subtitles.“Hybrid dubbing and voice synthesized dubbing open up exciting opportunities for content owners,” said Claire Brown, Vice President of Sales at Verbit. “Enlisting effective voice technology makes the dubbing process less time-consuming and more budget friendly. With advanced dubbing technology, content owners can affordably monetize titles that have not already been localized, which opens more opportunities in the FAST and YouTube space.”Verbit’s approach combines cutting-edge technology with the expertise of seasoned dubbing specialists, linguists and sound engineers. Every project undergoes review and quality checks to ensure translation accuracy, authentic cultural adaptation and polished sound mixing.Richard Clarke, Head of Content Operations, Banijay Rights said: “Expanding the reach of our catalogue is a constant priority for Banijay Rights. This initiative has enabled us to efficiently deliver localised content in Latin America, helping us unlock new audiences and monetisation opportunities in the region.”By making dubbing more cost-efficient without sacrificing quality, Verbit enables content owners to unlock the revenue potential of their archives, particularly through the rapidly growing FAST channel sector.####About VerbitVerbit is the world’s leading verbal intelligence platform for speech-intensive industries, setting the standard for accuracy, efficiency and affordability. Powered by the latest technology, Verbit helps businesses, organizations and individuals of all sizes turn spoken audio and video into accessible and actionable text. With a global network of human experts and its ever-evolving Captivate™ ASR platform, Verbit ensures exceptional results while scaling to meet any need. For more information, visit www.verbit.ai About Banijay RightsLeading global distributor, Banijay Rights, represents a world-class, multi-genre portfolio of over 205,000 hours of standout programming. Handling the distribution for content powerhouse, Banijay Entertainment, the division specialises in the exploitation of premium scripted and non-scripted brands to broadcasters worldwide.Representing quality, excellence and experience in the business of linear and non-linear television and ancillary activity across all platforms, Banijay Rights’ catalogue encompasses a host of top titles from Banijay’s 130+ in-house labels and a number of third-party producers, spanning drama, comedy, entertainment, factual, reality, family, formats and theatrical.Delivering high-quality IP, which was born locally and travels globally, the distributor offers the best stories told the best way. Its landmark brands include Survivor, Big Brother, MasterChef, Peaky Blinders, Rogue Heroes, Marie Antoinette, Grantchester, Deal or No Deal, Home and Away, Mr Bean and Black Mirror.Built on independence, creative freedom, entrepreneurialism and commercial acumen, Banijay Rights operates under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Cathy Payne.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.