Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,463 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,983 in the last 365 days.

Courthouse closures and late openings due to weather - Dec. 18, 2025

The following county courthouses are closed due to weather: Cavalier, Grand Forks, McHenry, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Rolette, Steele, Towner, Walsh.  Grand Forks Clerks Office may be contacted at 701-787-2700 for questions.  For Kidder, please contact Stutsman County at 701-253-6243.

The following county courthouses will be opening 2 hours late due to weather: Burke, Divide, Dunn, McKenzie, Ward

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Courthouse closures and late openings due to weather - Dec. 18, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.