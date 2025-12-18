Courthouse closures and late openings due to weather - Dec. 18, 2025

The following county courthouses are closed due to weather: Cavalier, Grand Forks, McHenry, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Rolette, Steele, Towner, Walsh. Grand Forks Clerks Office may be contacted at 701-787-2700 for questions. For Kidder, please contact Stutsman County at 701-253-6243.

The following county courthouses will be opening 2 hours late due to weather: Burke, Divide, Dunn, McKenzie, Ward