New opinions: December 18, 2025
Interest of J.C. 2025 ND 217
Docket No.: 20250378
Filing Date: 12/18/2025
Case Type: Appeal - Juvenile - Termination of Parental Rights
Author:
Highlight: A juvenile court order terminating parental rights is remanded for specified findings of active efforts under N.D.C.C. § 27-19.7-01(2). The Supreme Court retains jurisdiction.
Highlight: District courts have discretion to terminate parental rights based on abandonment by evaluating whether a noncustodial parent failed to communicate with or support their child without justifiable cause. Courts must assess the specific facts of each case to determine if the parent's lack of contact and care was justified by the circumstances or represented an unjustified failure to maintain the parent-child relationship.
An as-applied constitutional challenge that merely disagrees with how the court weighed the evidence does not demonstrate the statute was applied unconstitutionally.
State v. Gaede 2025 ND 223
Docket No.: 20250313
Filing Date: 12/18/2025
Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Homicide
Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: An order denying a North Dakota Rule of Criminal Procedure 35(a) motion to correct an illegal sentence is summarily affirmed under North Dakota Rule of Appellate Procedure 35.1(a)(7).
Mollner v. State 2025 ND 218
Docket No.: 20250229
Filing Date: 12/18/2025
Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief
Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: An order denying relief in a postconviction proceeding is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).
Highlight: The district court's order holding the appellant in contempt of court for interfering with the appellee's parenting time is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).
The district court's orders awarding compensatory parenting time and attorney's fees to the appellee are affirmed.
The appellee's motion for attorney's fees on appeal is denied.
Interest of G.S. 2025 ND 214
Docket No.: 20250394
Filing Date: 12/18/2025
Case Type: Appeal - Juvenile - Termination of Parental Rights
Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: An order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).
Interest of A.S. 2025 ND 214
Docket No.: 20250395
Filing Date: 12/18/2025
Case Type: Appeal - Juvenile - Termination of Parental Rights
Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: An order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).
Highlight: An appeal from a disorderly conduct restraining order is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(8).
Highlight: North Dakota Century Code § 59-14-02(5) governs whether an agent acting under a power of attorney has authority to amend a trust. It permits amendments "only to the extent expressly authorized by the terms of the trust or the power, exercised in writing and delivered to the trustee." Under N.D.C.C. § 59-19-02(1)(b), the express authorization requirement applies "to all judicial proceedings concerning trusts which are commenced after July 31, 2007." The word "express" means clearly and unmistakably communicated; stated with directness and clarity. Express authority cannot be implied from general provisions.
State v. Jaeger 2025 ND 222
Docket No.: 20250195
Filing Date: 12/18/2025
Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Child Abuse/Child Neglect
Author: Jensen, Jon J.
Highlight: Pursuant to N.D.R.Crim.P. 36, a district court has authority to correct a clerical error in a written order that inaccurately states the court's oral pronouncement of sentence when the correction does not make the sentence more onerous than
the original sentence, but merely corrects the written order's failure to record accurately an earlier unambiguous oral pronouncement.
The failure to appoint a criminal defendant counsel to respond to a Rule 36 motion to correct a clerical error in a probation revocation proceeding does not violate the defendant's constitutional right to counsel because the process of
probation revocation is not a critical stage of a criminal prosecution.
Highlight: The district court must state its findings of fact with sufficient specificity to enable a reviewing court to understand the factual basis for its decisions. A court's findings of fact are sufficient if they afford a clear understanding of the court's decision and assist the appellate court in conducting its review.
Under the clearly erroneous standard, the Court does not reweigh evidence or reassess witness credibility. The district court did not clearly err in finding a parent did not change employment to reduce his child support obligation, but rather to parent his children.
Highlight: Section 61-16.1-51, N.D.C.C., does not authorize water resource boards to assess their costs against governing bodies not acting as a landowner.
Highlight: The district court's order removing a condition from the defendant's criminal judgment that required money from his prison account to be applied to his child support obligations is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4).
State v. Ahmed 2025 ND 211
Docket No.: 20250188
Filing Date: 12/18/2025
Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Drugs/Contraband
Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan
Highlight: Under N.D.C.C. § 62.1-01-01(3), a firearm means any weapon that will expel, or is readily capable of expelling, a projectile by the action of an explosive.
The State can rely on the surrounding facts and circumstances, including testimony from lay witnesses, to prove a weapon is a "dangerous weapon" or "firearm" as defined in N.D.C.C. § 62.1-01-01(3).
Highlight: A disorderly conduct restraining order is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(8).
Highlight: A jury verdict's criminal conviction for child abuse of a victim under six years of age is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(3).
Adoption of G.M.H.
Docket No.: 20250376
Filing Date: 12/18/2025
Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Adoption
Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan
State v. Hoff 2025 ND 215
Docket No.: 20240354
Filing Date: 12/18/2025
Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Assault
Author: Crothers, Daniel John
Highlight: A defendant can waive his right to counsel either expressly, or through his conduct.
A waiver of the right to counsel must be knowingly and intelligently made. This requires the defendant be advised of the dangers and difficulties of self-representation.
Estate of Lepp 2025 ND 216
Docket No.: 20240310
Filing Date: 12/18/2025
Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Probate, Wills, Trusts
Author: Crothers, Daniel John
Highlight: Probate law distinguishes between informal and formal proceedings and between unsupervised and supervised administration.
An appeal of multiple orders in an unsupervised probate is dismissed without N.D.R.Civ.P. 54(b) certification or resolution of all claims by and against a party.
This Court generally will not consider an appeal in a multi-claim or multi-party action that disposes of fewer than all claims against all of the parties unless the district court has first independently assessed the case and determined a certification under N.D.R.Civ.P. 54(b) is appropriate.
Even in an unsupervised probate, the existence of unresolved claims by or against a party prevents immediate appellate review without N.D.R.Civ.P. 54(b) certification.
