New opinions: December 18, 2025

Interest of J.C. 2025 ND 217

Docket No.: 20250378

Filing Date: 12/18/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Juvenile - Termination of Parental Rights

Author: Highlight: A juvenile court order terminating parental rights is remanded for specified findings of active efforts under N.D.C.C. § 27-19.7-01(2). The Supreme Court retains jurisdiction.

Highlight: District courts have discretion to terminate parental rights based on abandonment by evaluating whether a noncustodial parent failed to communicate with or support their child without justifiable cause. Courts must assess the specific facts of each case to determine if the parent's lack of contact and care was justified by the circumstances or represented an unjustified failure to maintain the parent-child relationship. An as-applied constitutional challenge that merely disagrees with how the court weighed the evidence does not demonstrate the statute was applied unconstitutionally.

State v. Gaede 2025 ND 223

Docket No.: 20250313

Filing Date: 12/18/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Homicide

Author: Per Curiam Highlight: An order denying a North Dakota Rule of Criminal Procedure 35(a) motion to correct an illegal sentence is summarily affirmed under North Dakota Rule of Appellate Procedure 35.1(a)(7).

Mollner v. State 2025 ND 218

Docket No.: 20250229

Filing Date: 12/18/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief

Author: Per Curiam Highlight: An order denying relief in a postconviction proceeding is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).

Highlight: The district court's order holding the appellant in contempt of court for interfering with the appellee's parenting time is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2). The district court's orders awarding compensatory parenting time and attorney's fees to the appellee are affirmed. The appellee's motion for attorney's fees on appeal is denied.

Interest of G.S. 2025 ND 214

Docket No.: 20250394

Filing Date: 12/18/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Juvenile - Termination of Parental Rights

Author: Per Curiam Highlight: An order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).

Interest of A.S. 2025 ND 214

Docket No.: 20250395

Filing Date: 12/18/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Juvenile - Termination of Parental Rights

Author: Per Curiam Highlight: An order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2) and (4).

Highlight: An appeal from a disorderly conduct restraining order is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(8).

Highlight: North Dakota Century Code § 59-14-02(5) governs whether an agent acting under a power of attorney has authority to amend a trust. It permits amendments "only to the extent expressly authorized by the terms of the trust or the power, exercised in writing and delivered to the trustee." Under N.D.C.C. § 59-19-02(1)(b), the express authorization requirement applies "to all judicial proceedings concerning trusts which are commenced after July 31, 2007." The word "express" means clearly and unmistakably communicated; stated with directness and clarity. Express authority cannot be implied from general provisions.

State v. Jaeger 2025 ND 222

Docket No.: 20250195

Filing Date: 12/18/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Child Abuse/Child Neglect

Author: Jensen, Jon J. Highlight: Pursuant to N.D.R.Crim.P. 36, a district court has authority to correct a clerical error in a written order that inaccurately states the court's oral pronouncement of sentence when the correction does not make the sentence more onerous than

the original sentence, but merely corrects the written order's failure to record accurately an earlier unambiguous oral pronouncement. The failure to appoint a criminal defendant counsel to respond to a Rule 36 motion to correct a clerical error in a probation revocation proceeding does not violate the defendant's constitutional right to counsel because the process of

probation revocation is not a critical stage of a criminal prosecution.

Highlight: The district court must state its findings of fact with sufficient specificity to enable a reviewing court to understand the factual basis for its decisions. A court's findings of fact are sufficient if they afford a clear understanding of the court's decision and assist the appellate court in conducting its review. Under the clearly erroneous standard, the Court does not reweigh evidence or reassess witness credibility. The district court did not clearly err in finding a parent did not change employment to reduce his child support obligation, but rather to parent his children.

Highlight: Section 61-16.1-51, N.D.C.C., does not authorize water resource boards to assess their costs against governing bodies not acting as a landowner.

Highlight: The district court's order removing a condition from the defendant's criminal judgment that required money from his prison account to be applied to his child support obligations is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4).

State v. Ahmed 2025 ND 211

Docket No.: 20250188

Filing Date: 12/18/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Drugs/Contraband

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan Highlight: Under N.D.C.C. § 62.1-01-01(3), a firearm means any weapon that will expel, or is readily capable of expelling, a projectile by the action of an explosive. The State can rely on the surrounding facts and circumstances, including testimony from lay witnesses, to prove a weapon is a "dangerous weapon" or "firearm" as defined in N.D.C.C. § 62.1-01-01(3).

Highlight: A disorderly conduct restraining order is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(8).

Highlight: A disorderly conduct restraining order is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(8).

Highlight: A jury verdict's criminal conviction for child abuse of a victim under six years of age is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(3).

Adoption of G.M.H.

Docket No.: 20250376

Filing Date: 12/18/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Adoption

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan

State v. Hoff 2025 ND 215

Docket No.: 20240354

Filing Date: 12/18/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Assault

Author: Crothers, Daniel John Highlight: A defendant can waive his right to counsel either expressly, or through his conduct. A waiver of the right to counsel must be knowingly and intelligently made. This requires the defendant be advised of the dangers and difficulties of self-representation.