One more chance to experience Operation Oops!

MACAU, December 18 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau presents Operation Oops! A Musical, an original musical comedy under the project “Commissioning Performing Arts Productions 2024-2026”, running from January 31 to February 2 next year, at the Small Auditorium of Macao Cultural Centre. Due to an overwhelming demand for the three shows initially scheduled, tickets for an additional performance will be available from Sunday, December 21, at 10:00 AM, through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing, Damai, and Maoyan platforms.

Adapted from the homonymous novel by local playwright Lawrence Lei I Leong, this new production features an outstanding collaboration between local and regional talents, bringing to life a score composed by Golden Horse winner Leon Ko. The show’s lively cast is led by Jordan Cheng, Macao’s multi-award-winning performer honoured as Best Actor at the 31st Hong Kong Drama Awards, and is directed by Fong Chun Kit, one of the leading creative minds at the Hong Kong Repertory Theatre, while the choreography is conceived by local dance creator Florence Cheong. The musical tells the awarded story of a band of misfits who, frustrated by the soaring housing prices, devise a desperate, absurd plan. Thwarted by a string of funny, unfortunate blunders, the zero-budget mission spirals into chaos.

Tickets for Operation Oops!A Musicalare available at various prices and discounts. The additional performance will take place at 14:45 on February 1.For further information and promotional offers, please visit www.icm.gov.moor dial (853) 2840 0555.