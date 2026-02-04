Macao Polytechnic University Holds Spring Festival Seminar with Alumni Association and Student Union to Discuss the Development of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town

MACAU, February 4 - To celebrate its 45th anniversary, Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) held the “2026 Macao Polytechnic University Alumni Association Student Union Spring Festival Seminar”. Members of MPU’s administrative committee, heads of academic and administrative units, along with representatives from the Alumni Association and Student Union came together for the occasion. The event featured presentations on the development of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town and MPU’s campus within the Depth Cooperation Zone. Attendees listened to the annual activity plans and development proposals put forward by Two Sessions, fostering a collaborative exchange of ideas to jointly chart a new chapter in the University’s growth. The atmosphere was lively and joyful.

At the seminar, Professor Marcus Im, Rector of the MPU, explained that MPU is advancing the development of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town in alignment with the Macao SAR Government’s planning. Various projects at the MPU’s campus within the Depth Cooperation Zone are progressing actively, with construction scheduled to commence in 2027 and basic completion expected by 2030. At that time, the main campus in Macao and the cooperation zone campus will form a new pattern of cross-regional and international collaborative education, presenting new opportunities for promoting the high-quality development of national higher education. Professor Marcus Im pointed out that following deliberation and approval by the Council last year, MPU released the “Macao Polytechnic University Overall Policy and Development Plan (2026-2030)” which outlines three strategic directions and key objectives: establishing a “global campus”, developing world-class disciplines, and joining the ranks of world’s outstanding universities. Professor Marcus Im encouraged the Alumni Association and Student Union to support the construction of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town and jointly cultivate more outstanding talents who love the country and Macao.

Mr. Liu Kun Him, President of the MPU Alumni Association, expressed his heartfelt sincere gratitude for the University’s support and care, taking this opportunity to reconnect with the alma mater, share friendship and explore collaborative development during the Spring Festival. This year, the Alumni Association will focus on “Uniting Strength, Driving Development, and Giving Back to the Alma Mater”, strengthening alumni connections, providing pre-career guidance for students, and actively participating in the development of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town and the construction of the MPU’s campus within the Depth Cooperation Zone. With unity of purpose, alumni will contribute their strength to the development of the alma mater, seize new opportunities, and work together to create a new era for the university.

Ms. Lai Weng Tong, President of the Macao Polytechnic University Student Union, stated that to closely align with Macao’s youth policies and the university’s development plan, the Student Union will focus on various tasks, including carrying forward the spirit of patriotism and love for Macao, guiding students to actively integrate into the national development; promoting diverse academic and practical engagement to broaden student’s horizons and enhance their capabilities, and continuously improve union services to foster a vibrant and uplifting campus atmosphere. The Student Union will, as always, dedicate itself to supporting student’s growth and contribute youthful strength to the development of the university’s main campus and the MPU’s campus within the Depth Cooperation Zone.