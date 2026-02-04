UM, Tsinghua University jointly organise exchange programme focused on sustainability

MACAU, February 4 - Henry Fok Pearl Jubilee College (HFPJC) of the University of Macau (UM) and Xiuzhong College of Tsinghua University jointly organised a four-day exchange programme under the theme ‘Sustainable·Future’. Held in Macao, the programme brought together more than 20 faculty members and students from both colleges for a cross-regional and cross-campus experience that combined academic discussion, cultural exchange, financial practice, and environmental sustainability.

During the programme, Stanley Hui, college master of HFPJC, introduced UM’s residential college education model, campus facilities, and HFPJC’s educational philosophy to faculty members and students from Xiuzhong College. Student leaders from both colleges also shared their college life experiences, involvement in student organisations, and personal development. In addition, they exchanged views on the future development of the college system, cross-cultural adaptation, and youth leadership, generating rich educational insights and opportunities for future collaboration.

As part of the programme, faculty members and students from the two colleges visited the Bank of China Macau Branch (BOC), where they engaged in in-depth discussions with BOC managers on topics including green finance, sustainable investment, and cross-border economic development. They also visited Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) and the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao SAR government to gain a better understanding of the roles and contributions of Portuguese financial institutions and government departments in promoting economic and trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries. In addition, visits were arranged to several facilities coordinated and managed by the Macao Environmental Protection Bureau, including the Cotai Ecological Reserve, an electronic and electrical appliances recycling plant in Pac On, and the Ilha Verde Cross-Border Industrial Zone Wastewater Treatment Plant, enhancing participants’ practical understanding of sustainable development.

The exchange programme not only strengthened academic and cultural ties between the two colleges, but also offered students valuable opportunities to engage with real-world issues related to sustainable finance, environmental protection, and regional cooperation. It heightened their awareness of global challenges and encouraged them to take an active role in addressing them. Looking ahead, HFPJC and Xiuzhong College will continue to broaden the scope and formats of their exchanges, encouraging more young people to participate in cross-regional and cross-cultural activities and jointly cultivating the next generation of leaders with a global vision and a strong sense of social responsibility.