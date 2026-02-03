CE meets newly-appointed Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the MSAR, Ms Bian Lixin

MACAU, February 3 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today met the newly-appointed Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), Ms Bian Lixin. They exchanged views on the external affairs of the MSAR, and the successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle.

Mr Sam began by welcoming Ms Bian following her arrival in Macao to assume office. He noted that over the past 26 years since the establishment of the MSAR, the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has consistently provided strong support to Macao.

This included assisting the MSAR in addressing various challenges relating to internal and external matters; fully supporting Macao in leveraging its unique strengths in order to expand external exchanges and cooperation; and broadening international connections. The assistance also included: enhancing capabilities in foreign affairs management; safeguarding the overseas rights and interests of Macao residents; promoting Macao’s appropriate economic diversification; and helping Macao better to capitalise on the institutional advantages of the “One country, two systems” principle. Such support helped continuously open new chapters in the high-quality development of the practising of “One country, two systems”, said Mr Sam.

The MSAR Government is committed to its positioning as a world centre of tourism and leisure, a commercial and trade cooperation service platform between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, and as a multiple-culture exchange and cooperation base with an emphasis on Chinese culture, said the Chief Executive.

The MSAR Government is stepping up effort to leverage fully Macao’s role as a bridge between the Chinese mainland and the rest of the world, as well as to utilise Macao’s unique blend of Chinese culture and Western culture. The MSAR Government is actively advancing the “reaching out to the world and bringing in investments” strategy, in order continuously to enhance Macao’s international competitiveness and influence.

The MSAR Government has been planning several overseas visits for its officials, and establishment of an Economic and Trade Office in a Southeast Asian country, aiming further to expand Macao’s markets for inbound tourism, and to consolidate Macao’s status as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Mr Sam said the MSAR Government looks forward to strengthening communication and coordination with the Office of the Commissioner, and hopes the Office of the Commissioner will continue to support and assist Macao to achieve long-term prosperity and stability.

Ms Bian arrived in Macao at the end of last month to take up her new post, succeeding Mr Liu Xianfa, who has completed his term of office. Also present at today’s meeting were: the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Government Headquarters Affairs Bureau, Mr Loi Chi San; the Deputy Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the MSAR, Mr Cheng Lei; and the Director of the Policy Research Department and Spokesperson of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the MSAR, Ms Ma Naifang.