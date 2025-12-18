UM publishes ‘Chronicle of Macao (1999-2024)’

MACAU, December 18 - The University of Macau (UM) has published the Chronicle of Macao (1999-2024). Compiled by the Centre for Macau Studies (CMS) at UM, the book offers a comprehensive review of major events in Macao over the 25 years since its return to the motherland, documenting developments across various sectors and providing reliable historical materials for research.

According to Agnes Lam Iok Fong, editor-in-chief of the Chronicle of Macao (1999-2024) and director of CMS, the latest edition builds on the structure of the previous one and adds new content covering the years 2020 to 2024. It spans the political, economic, social, cultural, and other fields, presenting Macao’s development across different stages. She notes that the publication not only provides a systematic overview of Macao over the past 25 years but also serves as an important reference for studying social change in Macao, offering significant academic and historical value.

The Chronicle of Macao (1999-2024) features more than 5,000 entries, drawing on news reports and documentary sources from the central government and its news agencies in Macao, the Macao SAR government, Hong Kong and Macao media, universities, and other academic and research institutions. Using a narrative approach, the book aims to present the background of events and related data in an objective, fair, and accurate manner.

Among its key highlights, the Chronicle of Macao (1999–2024) traces Macao’s return to the motherland, detailing the preparations for the 1999 handover, the resumption of sovereignty on 20 December, and the full implementation of the ‘one country, two systems’ policy and the ‘Macao people governing Macao’ principle. It highlights the city’s economic growth, marked by rapid expansion and one of the world’s highest GDPs per capita, as well as the upgrading of major industries through the modernisation of the gaming sector and the integrated development of tourism, conventions, and major events. The book also showcases notable social progress, including the introduction of 15 years of free education, improvements in social security and healthcare, and a more vibrant cultural and international presence. It further emphasises Macao’s deepening alignment with national development strategies, reflected in projects such as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, which have strengthened Macao’s role as ‘one centre, one platform, one base’. The Chronicle also highlights Macao’s rising global recognition, including the inscription of the Historic Centre of Macao as a UNESCO World Heritage site and its designations as a ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ and a ‘Culture City of East Asia’.

To mark the 26th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, the book is available at a special 20 per cent discount until 31 December 2025. It can be purchased at Plaza Cultural Macau’s main store and its branch at UM.