“Central Registration for Children Entering Kindergarten for the First Time” can be conducted from 6 to 16 January 2026

MACAU, December 18 - The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) will implement “Central Registration for Children Entering Kindergarten for the First Time” again in January 2026. To simplify the procedure for parents to deal with children’s school interviews and first-time school enrolment, the DSEDJ has unified school admission schedules for all local schools offering pre-primary education. This eliminates the need for parents to personally visit schools to collect and submit application forms. Ms Choi Man Chi, Acting Deputy Director of the DSEDJ, along with heads of relevant divisions, introduced the key implementation points and timeline for “Central Registration” for the 2026/2027 academic year on 18 December. Parents can access information about “Central Registration” on the DSEDJ website (www.dsedj.gov.mo).

The key implementation points

“Central Registration” is targeted at children born between 2021 and 2023 who will enrol in pre-primary education for the first time. Parents can select a maximum of 6 schools located in Macao plus 1 “school for Macao children” located in Hengqin for their child through “Central Registration”. Parents can read the admission information carefully to learn about the interview schedule for each school, as well as the methods for publishing interview and admission lists. “Central Registration” for the 2026/2027 academic year will continue to use “Interview QR Code” and “First-time Enrolment QR Code”. Parents who have completed “Central Registration” can download these two QR codes via the system within the designated period and save screenshots for future use.

Timeline for “Central Registration” for the 2026/2027 Academic Year

“Central Registration Period” begins at 10:00 am on 6 January 2026 and ends at 11:59 pm on 16 January 2026. Parents can choose to complete online registration via their child’s Macao One Account or through “General Login” on the website of the DSEDJ. During registration, they should follow the instructions to fill in the required information and upload a recent, front-facing, bareheaded ID photo of the child. If parents choose to use Macao One Account, they must create a personal Macao One Account for their child first. If they choose to register using “General Login”, they must retain the mobile phone verification code.

School interview period is from 1 to 25 March. Parents should bring their child to attend the interview at the time announced by the school, presenting a screenshot of “Interview QR Code” issued by the DSEDJ. Starting from 8 April, the admission lists will be published on the DSEDJ website and at schools simultaneously. Parents can obtain “First-time Enrolment QR Code” through the system. Parents of admitted children must confirm one school to enrol online through the system by 10 April. On 11 April, schools will announce the students admitted from the waiting list. After parents of admitted students and parents of the first batch of successful waitlisted students have selected the school for their child to attend, they should bring all required documents to the selected school during the designated period starting from 13 April, presenting a screenshot of “First-time Enrolment QR Code” to complete school enrolment or transfer procedure.

Set up service counters

During “Central Registration” period, the DSEDJ (address: Avenida de D. João IV, n.os 7-9, 1.° andar, Macau) and Parenting Education Centre (address: Rua de Bragança, Nova Taipa Garden, Lotes 24-26, Taipa) will set up service counters. If parents are unable to complete the registration electronically, they can bring the relevant documents to the aforementioned locations during counter service hours and dedicated persons will provide assistance for them. Parents of children who are non-Macao residents holding a permit or a stay for more than 90 days must process registration at service counters in person. After completing “Central Registration”, parents can check information online and complete enrolment for pre-primary education for their child according to the timeline.

For details about “Central Registration”, please scan the QR code to visit the webpage or call 8397 2309 during office hours.