Registration opens for Identity Preserved International Summit in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A lot must happen before identity preserved soy and specialty grains grown in the U.S. reach end-use destinations across the world. It’s a logistical labyrinth. The Identity Preserved International Summit will bring together those who make this global system work.

Set for March 22-24, 2026, at the Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, the Summit will unite key players across the identity preserved agriculture value chain – from growers, suppliers, exporters, equipment and input companies to international soy and specialty grain buyers and food manufacturers.

Registration for the Summit, hosted by SSGA, the U.S. Identity Preserved Alliance, is now open at usipsummit.com/attendee-registration.

“The identity preserved industry is unique, which is why it needs a specialized conference, like the Identity Preserved International Summit, to bring together key stakeholders,” said Randy Duckworth, SSGA executive director. “We’re excited to welcome attendees to Vietnam and dig into issues that matter most to the industry.’

Attendees will gain insight into identity preserved crop supply and availability, crop conditions, contracting, technical aspects of food production and more, while building valuable business connections.

“We’re excited to build on the success of our previous Summits held in Hawaii,” Duckworth said. “The networking opportunities and learning experiences are second-to-none, and attendees will leave the conference with relationships and knowledge to apply in their business.”

Registration details:

$1,500 — SSGA members and international attendees

$2,000 — U.S. non-members

Each registration includes three nights of lodging. Eligible international food manufacturers and soy or grain buyers may qualify for complimentary registration. Contact rsvp@usidentitypreserved.org for details.

The latest agenda updates and information is available at usipsummit.com

About the Identity Preserved International Summit

Bringing together food manufacturers, importers, exporters and growers of identity preserved U.S. soy and specialty grains, equipment suppliers, seed and input companies and more from around the world, the Identity Preserved International Summit fosters robust discussions about all areas of the identity preserved agriculture industry.

The event host, SSGA, the U.S. Identity Preserved Alliance, is the leading voice for the industry that delivers traceable, high-quality, variety-specific field crops to food markets worldwide. Its members include producers, processors, suppliers and transportation allies whose work ensures integrity throughout the supply chain.

