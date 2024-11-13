Identity Preserved International Summit offering complimentary registration for food manufacturers

Summit will highlight U.S. Identity Preserved food ingredients

MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International food manufacturers interested in U.S. Identity Preserved food ingredients such as soybeans and specialty grains are invited to the 2025 Identity Preserved International Summit Feb. 18-20, 2025, in Honolulu, Hawaii. International participants may be eligible for complimentary registration and lodging.

Built strategically to unite food manufacturers, qualified grain and oilseed buyers and sellers, transportation, equipment, seed and input companies from across the globe, the Summit will offer an array of educational sessions with topics including food and crop trends and availability, seed and variety issues, processing and manufacturing equipment, market barriers, transportation, insights from growers and more. The event will also feature tours, a trade show and networking opportunities. Hawaii’s central location for guests from the U.S., Japan, Korea, Taiwan and countries throughout Southeast Asia provides an ideal location for the event.

“It’s definitely worth attending,” said Gaurav Agrawal, a 2023 event attendee from Nepal. “The event is an eye-opener for various identity preserved products from the U.S. and an excellent platform for U.S. IP products, buyers and sellers.”

The event host, Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance (SSGA), is offering a limited number of complimentary registrations and lodging for the nights of Feb. 17, 18, 19 and 20 only. If you are interested in attending, please contact the representative in your region for more information.

“The demand for traceable, premium agricultural products continues to expand,” says Bob Sinner, chair of SSGA. “The Identity Preserved International Summit provides a vital platform to connect stakeholders across the entire supply chain to discuss key issues important to our customers’ businesses.”

The event agenda and more information will be regularly updated here.

About SSGA

Established in 2019, the Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance is the business alliance of identity preserved agriculture in the United States. SSGA is the leading voice for the industry that delivers traceable, high-quality, variety-specific field crops to food markets worldwide. Its members include producers, processors, suppliers and transportation allies whose work ensures integrity throughout the supply chain.

