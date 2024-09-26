Speakers announced for Identity Preserved International Summit

SSGA, U.S. Identity Preserved to host 2025 Summit in Honolulu, Hawaii

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Identity Preserved International Summit, a global hub for industry leaders, is excited to bring a global conversation to center stage with the announcement of two keynote speakers at its Feb. 18-20, 2025, event in Honolulu.

"The demand for traceable, premium agricultural products continues to expand," says Bob Sinner, chair of Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance (SSGA). "The Identity Preserved International Summit provides a vital platform to connect stakeholders across the entire supply chain to discuss key issues important to our customers’ businesses."

Helping to make that connection is Dr. Phanwin Yokying, applied microeconomics researcher at the East-West Center, who studies development and gender issues affecting the livelihoods and well-being of disadvantaged and vulnerable groups in Asia and Africa. Yokying conducts research on the policy implications of marginalized populations’ time allocation in South and Southeast Asia. During her presentation, Yokying plans to discuss the East-West Center, the value of partnerships and her work with rice farmers in Thailand.

Dr. Ken Eriksen, founder of Polaris Analytics and Consulting, is also slated as an IP International Summit keynote speaker and plans to address the global trade situation and outlook from the perspective of North and Southeast Asia. He'll discuss the key macro drivers around global GDP, consumption patterns, freight implications and more. Eriksen was formerly a strategic advisor for the Industry Executive Advisory group, head of the S&P Global Commodity Insights Client Advisory and Development group and senior vice president of Agri Supply Chain.

These featured speakers will set the stage for networking opportunities among industry leaders, including Austin DeLong, owner of the DeLong Company, who attended the inaugural event in 2023.

“It was a great resource to bring buyers and sellers together to talk about products and opportunities in export trade,” he said, reflecting on his experience.

Other featured topics on the docket for this year’s IP International Summit include: a panel about current events in shipping; a panel including buyers of U.S. Identity Preserved, food processing, cleaning machinery and ancient grains; how identity preserved crops ensure seamless quality assurance; and more.

Those interested in attending the 2025 Identity Preserved International Summit can register now at usipsummit.com. International attendees may be eligible for complimentary registration.

Businesses interested in sponsoring and/or exhibiting at this one-of-a-kind conference can view options here.

-30-

To schedule an interview, contact Kelsey Barchenger at 507-810-0136 or kbarchenger@agmgmtsolutions.com.

