Courthouse closures and late openings due to weather - Dec. 18, 2025

The following county courthouses are closed due to weather: Cavalier, Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina, Ramsey, Rolette, Steele, Towner, Walsh. Grand Forks Clerks Office may be contacted at 701-787-2700 for questions. The following county courthouses will be opening 2 hours late due to weather: Burke, Divide, Dunn, McKenzie, Ward

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.