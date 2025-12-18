PractiTest Announces the Winners of the 2025 QA Leader of the Year Award

QA Leader Award of the Year Trophy

REHOVOT, ISRAEL, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PractiTest, the leading end-to-end AI-powered testing intelligence platform , is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 QA Leader of the Year Award , a global recognition program that highlights individuals who are shaping the future of software quality. Candidates were nominated by the global testing community, and decisions were made based on public voting and the experts' judging committee. Revealed during a live event, this year’s honorees represent the innovation, dedication, and community spirit that continue to elevate the QA profession worldwide.2025 Award Winners:QA Leader of the YearSimon PriorInnovation in QAChristine PintoEmerging QA LeaderLalitkumar BhamareCommunity AdvocatesNadia Soledad Cavalleri and Leandro MelendezThese outstanding professionals are driving meaningful change within their organizations and making a lasting impact across the global QA community.“We created this award to shine a light on the people who move our industry forward. Each of this year’s winners shows what leadership in QA looks like in practice. They invest in their teams, raise the bar for quality, and inspire others to do the same. Their work proves why QA is central to product success and organizational trust,” said PractiTest CEO, Yaniv Iny.PractiTest extends sincere appreciation to everyone who participated, voted, and supported this initiative, and to our esteemed award committee: Lena Pejgan Nyström, Daniel Knott, Anne Marie Charrett, Julio de Lima, and Joel Montvelisky.We also recognize and thank all nominees whose contributions continue to set the standard for leadership in QA.As we celebrate this year’s winners, we look forward to continuing our shared mission to advance the QA profession and demonstrate why QA matters.About PractiTestPractiTest is the most intelligent AI-powered test management platform, turning QA data into smarter actions, faster workflows, and confident decisions. Built on a unique smart data engine, the platform powers Contextual AI that accelerates and assists every phase of testing, while delivering the high-level intelligence and insights QA leaders need to make faster, smarter decisions. This empowers enterprise teams to orchestrate quality, eliminate data silos, and release better software with confidence.For more information, visit: https://www.practitest.com/

