PractiTest Named in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Global Trade Finance Transformation in Banking, 2025

REHOVOT, ISRAEL, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PractiTest , the Intelligent Test Management platform, has been recognized in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Global Trade Finance Transformation in Banking, 2025 for its capabilities in Behavior-Driven Development ( BDD ). We believe this inclusion underscores PractiTest’s growing impact in helping banks and financial institutions modernize QA while maintaining clarity, control, and compliance.As outlined in the report, “it improves traceability and auditability by providing a clear trail from the feature to the code that implements it. BDD supports collaboration between business experts, testers and developers.”PractiTest supports BDD natively, alongside manual, exploratory, and automated testing—in a single, orchestrated platform. This end-to-end flexibility allows banking QA teams to shift fluidly between test types while unifying data into a central source of truth.“To us, being named in this report confirms what our banking customers already know: QA isn't just about execution, it’s a strategic function tied to risk, compliance, and velocity,” said Yaniv Iny, CEO at PractiTest. “PractiTest gives teams the visibility and flexibility to lead with confidence.”Through advanced dashboards and real-time reporting, QA managers gain a panoramic view of risk, progress, and outcomes, no disconnected tools or spreadsheets needed. PractiTest also integrates seamlessly with tools like Jira, Azure DevOps, and CI/CD pipelines to deliver enterprise-grade traceability.The recognition follows PractiTest’s recent launch of SmartFox AI , the industry’s first QA-native AI companion. SmartFox brings intelligent support to every phase of testing, from duplicate prevention to risk-based prioritization, helping banking teams stay proactive and audit-ready.Gartner, Hype Cycle for Global Trade Finance Transformation in Banking, 2025, 21 July 2025Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.About PractiTestPractiTest is the Intelligent Test Management platform that helps QA teams orchestrate complexity, shift testing into business impact, and lead with strategy. Supporting all major testing types and tools, and powered by SmartFox AI, PractiTest is built for the real-world challenges of regulated industries like banking.

