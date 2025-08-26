PractiTest Named in The Autonomous Testing Platforms Landscape, Q3 2025 Report

REHOVOT, - NONE -, ISRAEL, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PractiTest , the intelligent test management platform built for modern QA complexity, today announced it has been recognized in Forrester’s Autonomous Testing Platforms Landscape, Q3 2025 report.PractiTest sees its inclusion as a reflection of its role in bridging the gap between autonomous innovation and real-world QA orchestration “Autonomous testing is the next great leap in QA—but without control, context, and orchestration, it can’t deliver its full value,” said Yaniv Iny, CEO at PractiTest. “PractiTest provides the strategic layer that makes software testing accountable, visible, and connected to business outcomes.”PractiTest’s SmartFox AI capabilities bring QA-aware intelligence and acceleration to every stage of testing—from duplication prevention and risk-based prioritization to AI-assisted test case generation—while maintaining full traceability and governance. The platform uniquely enables QA teams to integrate autonomous testing tools into their broader ecosystem, connecting results from manual, automated, exploratory, and BDD testing directly into requirements, defect tracking, and leadership dashboards.Key differentiators called out by PractiTest customers include:SmartFox AI – A practical, QA-aware approach to AI that assists every stage of testing, preventing duplication, prioritizing by risk, and assisting with test creation - turning AI into a tool for real, measurable QA impact.Control Across Complexity – Built to handle layered testing, deep integrations, and massive test volumes—so enterprises can scale, align, and decide with clarity.True Orchestration – Connect Jira, Azure DevOps, CI/CD, and automation tools in real time.Customizable Without Compromise – Tailor workflows, filters, and views to any process or compliance need.Leadership-Ready Insight – Multi-dimensional dashboards and granular reports built for executive decision-making.“As QA enters the era of autonomy, the winners will be the teams that combine AI acceleration with strategic oversight,” Iny added. “PractiTest ensures that when QA leads, the business follows with confidence.”Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here .About PractiTestPractiTest is the intelligent test management platform that empowers organizations to manage real-world QA complexity and integrate AI-driven testing into their strategy. From orchestration across tools to SmartFox AI, its intelligent testing companion, PractiTest enables teams to test what matters, own the outcome, and shift QA into a true business driver.

