AIA Queens Appoints GPRS’ Jesus Bravo as Director for a Second Year

Jesus Bravo was just named to a second term as a Director at AIA Queens

It has been an honor to support our chapter and the architectural community this past year, and I'm grateful to be part of this team for another year!” — Jesus Bravo

MAUMEE, OHIO, OH, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Institute of Architects, Queens Chapter, has again selected GPRS Client Solutions Specialist Jesus Bravo as part of its leadership team as a Director for 2026.Bravo, who joined GPRS through its 2024 acquisition of Existing Conditions , received his degree in Architectural Technology from the New York City College of Technology, CUNY after attending Pratt Institute as a painter and sculptural artist, and The High School of Art & Design. His career in the field took him throughout the Tri State Area as a Director of Operations with Existing Conditions, handling reality capture and deliverables for some of the most famous buildings in New York and along the East Coast.Bravo’s commitment to exceptional customer service is what made him a perfect fit for GPRS’ Client Experience Team and an asset to the AIA Queens Board. He was originally named to the Directorship in 2024, after winning the Chapter Citation Award for AIA Queens in 2023.“It has been an honor to support our chapter and the architectural community this past year, and I'm grateful to be part of this team for another year! This year, a big focus is on growing the collaboration with architects, emerging professionals, and students in Queens,” Bravo said of his second term.His efforts will remain centered on advancing technical knowledge exchange, strengthening access to key resources, and promoting visibility for regional development initiatives, including major infrastructure projects at JFK and LaGuardia airports, among others.

