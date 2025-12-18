NUJ Informed - December 2025

Strike ballots at STV and Reach; BBC Charter Renewal; Online Safety Act; the campaign to save journalism education; 2025 Claudia Jones Memorial Lecture, and more.

Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Informed, news from the union’s National Executive Council.

In this edition:

Updates on STV, Reach and the BBC

Report from the Irish delegate conference

Tara Conlan on the future of public service broadcasting

on the future of public service broadcasting Awil Mohamoud on ending impunity for crimes against journalists

READ ONLINE

Download the resource

Return to listing