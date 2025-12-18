NUJ Informed - December 2025
Strike ballots at STV and Reach; BBC Charter Renewal; Online Safety Act; the campaign to save journalism education; 2025 Claudia Jones Memorial Lecture, and more.
Welcome to the latest edition of NUJ Informed, news from the union’s National Executive Council.
In this edition:
- Updates on STV, Reach and the BBC
- Report from the Irish delegate conference
- Tara Conlan on the future of public service broadcasting
- Awil Mohamoud on ending impunity for crimes against journalists
