How to run inclusive branch meetings

This 90-minute session is open to branch chairs and vice-chairs, but all committee members with an interest are welcome. The aim is to give you the confidence to run meetings that allow all members of your branch to participate.

Topics covered will include:

· Why it’s important to chair inclusive meetings

· Knowing what is meant by inclusive

· Practical ways of chairing inclusively

· Developing a set of guidelines

A Zoom link will be sent to registrants a few days before the session.

