Support the STV strike

STV staff across Scotland are out on strike today (7 January), braving the cold weather and heavy snow to oppose damaging cuts planned by the company’s management.

Around 50 staff members are part of the picket line outside the Glasgow office, carrying “stop the cuts” and “save local news” placards. They have been joined in solidarity by Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, and Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader.

Picket line outside STV Glasgow HQ Members carrying “stop the cuts” and “save local news” placards Members gather for speech

More than a dozen members are also picketing outside the STV North HQ in Aberdeen, where significant programming cuts are looming.

Picket line outside Aberdeen HQ Members holding up "stop the cuts" and "save STV North" placards

Members working at the company’s bases in Edinburgh, Dundee, and Inverness are involved in today’s action too.

Members at STV voted overwhelmingly in favour of the strike action in December over the company’s plans to make compulsory redundancies and axe the north edition of its News at 6 programme.

On 16 December Ofcom gave provisional approval to a revised watered-down version of its original plans which would see STV have a single news programme across its two North and Central licence areas, but with a guaranteed minimum amount of regional coverage. The NUJ has repeatedly criticised the plans as being bad for viewers, advertisers, and journalism.

On Monday (5 January), the NUJ wrote to STV's CEO Rufus Radcliffe stating that the strike was not inevitable and could be avoided if the company were to stop the compulsory redundancies.

Today’s strike has gone ahead despite extreme weather and travel disruption, demonstrating the dedication and strength of feeling among NUJ members at STV.

Nick McGowan-Lowe, NUJ national organiser for Scotland, said:

“The company knew that avoiding industrial action was within their grasp, but they have decided to sit back and fold their arms instead. Our members are angry at these cuts, angry at how management have handled them, and are angry at the plans to axe one of Scotland’s most successful prime time news programmes in the north of Scotland. All this has happened in the same week that STV has launched a new commercial radio station, which is not expected to make a profit until 2027, and the cost of which is being paid for by the jobs of hard-working journalists.”

Solidarity messages

Roz Foyer, Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) general secretary, said:

“These callous cuts from STV management would be a hammer blow to our media landscape and must be resisted at every turn. In an age when misinformation runs riot, it’s more important than ever to have trusted news sources which tell the stories of our communities and of our nation. “STV management shouldn’t therefore abandon those communities and the journalists that serve them so well in their pursuit for profit. Management must realise the palpable anger from the workforce, unions, politicians and the public in opposition to their plans and we would urge a radical rethink; one that prioritises the staff of STV and the viewers they serve so well.”

Rebecca Long-Bailey, MP for Salford and NUJ parliamentary group chair, said:

“Launching a new radio station is all very well, but STV bosses are still pushing proposals which cost jobs and undermine the channel's ability to serve audiences with dedicated regional news journalism. “The NUJ's cross-party Parliamentary Group in the Westminster Parliament sends our support and solidarity to NUJ members taking strike action at STV and asks STV management and Ofcom to listen to journalists and the viewing public alike and stop these cuts.”

The University and College Union (UCU) Scotland said:

“UCU Scotland sends solidarity to NUJ members at STV across Scotland striking to protect jobs and journalism. UCU knows the value of the quality journalism produced by NUJ members at STV and we see daily the incredible job done by NUJ members covering issues in universities and UCU action in defence of jobs, pensions and pay in our sector. NUJ members at STV are striking to protect quality journalism, and you have UCU Scotland’s full support in this dispute.”

RMT Scotland said:

“Solidarity and best wishes to your members forced into taking industrial action today in defence of jobs and proper journalism.”

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said:

“Full solidarity with NUJ members and journalists at STV who are striking in Aberdeen and Glasgow. Local news matters. Let's unite to save jobs and quality journalism.”

The NUJ Reach Group Chapel said:

“Reach NUJ members give their solidarity and support to colleagues at STV opposing damaging cuts that threaten quality journalism. The fact that union members have had to resort to strike action in the most demanding circumstances shows how important the issues are. We urge the company to get back round the table immediately to find a sensible way forward through negotiation.”

The NUJ Leeds & West Yorkshire Branch said:

“We commend members at STV for the action they are taking in defence of jobs and regional programming. Proposals to cut back on regional editions and updates will mean a poorer service for audiences, who rightly share the anger of journalists whose jobs are on the line. “The plans have also been met with opposition from all five party leaders in Scotland, who recognise the vital role played by regional programming in supporting local democracy and holding power to account. “It is shameful the company is pushing ahead with redundancies while Ofcom is still consulting on the proposal and that its new commercial radio station has been launched at the expense of journalists' jobs and local journalism. “We urge STV to listen to the concerns of the public and their own staff, to suspend its redundancy programme and enter into fresh talks with the NUJ.”

Patrick Harvie, The Scottish Greens culture spokesperson, said:

“In an age of viral misinformation people want good quality national and regional news sources that they can trust. These cuts are the last thing we need. “The plans put forward by STV bosses would be a serious blow to Scotland and our media, particularly to regional news. They will also have a devastating impact on workers who have already experienced a great deal of stress and uncertainty as a result of the announcement. “STV may have just launched an expensive new radio station, but they have clearly lost the trust of the workers who hold the organisation together. “Our solidarity is with all of the journalists, producers and workers at STV who are enriching our media and our news environment. "With cuts taking place at publishers and broadcasters across the country, these are difficult times for an industry that is needed more than ever.”

Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour leader, said:

"It is vital that we protect Scottish journalism, which serves communities across the country. "I'm proud to stand with journalists at STV as they take strike action over the wrongheaded decision to cut staff and programming for the north of Scotland."

Return to listing