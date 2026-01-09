Venezuela: 14 journalists arbitrarily detained following US military attack

The NUJ has joined the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in calling for journalists to be allowed to operate freely and without intimidation in Venezuela.

The NUJ has expressed solidarity with the National Union of Press Workers in Venezuela (SNTP), which has condemned the arbitrary detainment of 14 journalists following the abduction of Venezuela president Nicolás Maduro on 3 January.

Laura Davidson, NUJ general secretary, said:

“At times of crisis and conflict, media scrutiny is of paramount importance. The right of journalists to report without threat or intimidation is recognised in international law. Journalists act in the public interest and those who seek to silence journalists cannot claim to do so in defence of democracy or the protection of human rights."

The SNTP has previously denounced restrictions on press freedom in Venezuela.

The IFJ said:

“The International Federation of Journalists stresses that it is not possible to move towards a sustainable peace process or towards the restoration of democracy without full guarantees for the exercise of journalism, both national and foreign. Access to information, freedom of expression and the safety of those who report are essential pillars for dialogue, coexistence and institutional reconstruction. “The IFJ urges the Venezuelan authorities to cease all forms of persecution against journalists, guarantee safe working conditions and respect international standards that protect the work of journalists, as a prerequisite for citizens' right to be informed.”

The TUC General Council has issued a statement condemning the US military’s attack on Venezuela as a “clear breach of international law.”

Return to listing