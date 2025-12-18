Calsoft launches simulation solution to test cloud disaster recovery without live infrastructure costs

Vinod Borole, Senior Architect at Calsoft

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calsoft, a fast-growing data, AI, and engineering company, has launched CalCS, a multi-cloud simulation solution that enables enterprises to test disaster recovery procedures, validate failover automation, and verify business continuity protocols across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) without provisioning actual cloud infrastructure. The solution addresses a critical gap in enterprise IT operations by allowing teams to simulate failure scenarios that are difficult or risky to replicate in production environments.

- CalCS provides local simulation of AWS, Azure, and GCP services, including networking, compute, storage, Identity and Access Management (IAM), and security workflows for pre-production testing.

- DevOps and infrastructure teams can validate disaster recovery automation and failover procedures while eliminating recurring cloud testing infrastructure costs.

- The solution integrates with Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines via a dockerized architecture and supports on-premises deployment to meet enterprise security requirements.

CalCS runs as a containerized service that mirrors cloud-provider behavior via an API gateway and a simulation engine. The solution replicates service responses, error conditions, and state management patterns from all three major cloud platforms. Organizations can deploy CalCS on-premises or in private cloud environments, maintaining control over test data while validating multi-cloud architectures and cross-region failover strategies.

The solution enables testing of scenarios that traditional cloud-based testing cannot safely replicate. Teams can simulate quota exceeded errors, authorization failures, network outages, service unavailability, and latency issues to verify application behavior under adverse conditions. This capability proves particularly valuable for validating Recovery Time Objective (RTO) and Recovery Point Objective (RPO) requirements, where documentation alone cannot substitute for tested procedures.

“Multi-cloud resilience requires more than backup systems,” said Vinod Borole, Senior Software Architect at Calsoft. “Organizations need validated proof that their disaster recovery procedures work before an actual outage occurs. CalCS enables infrastructure teams to test the exact failure conditions they will encounter in production, validate their automation, and identify gaps in their recovery plans without touching production environments or incurring testing costs.”

Enterprises operating multi-cloud or hybrid cloud architectures face specific challenges in disaster recovery planning. Applications must handle failures gracefully regardless of which cloud provider experiences an outage, and failover procedures must function correctly across different provider APIs and service models. CalCS addresses this by providing a unified testing environment where teams can validate cross-cloud failover logic, test multi-region deployment configurations, and document recovery procedures through repeatable test execution.

The solution integrates with existing development workflows through support for GitHub Actions, Jenkins, and other CI/CD tools. Automated test suites can execute against simulated cloud environments at every stage of the software lifecycle, from initial development through quality assurance and pre-release validation.

Teams can create test scenarios that simulate cascading failures, partial outages, or degraded service conditions that would be prohibitively expensive or dangerous to trigger in actual cloud environments. This approach eliminates the need for persistent cloud test environments that replicate production infrastructure, reducing operational costs while improving disaster recovery readiness.

The solution’s modular architecture allows expansion of cloud service coverage as providers introduce new services or modify existing APIs. Calsoft maintains the simulation engine to reflect current cloud provider behaviors, ensuring test results remain accurate as cloud platforms evolve.

CalCS is available now for enterprise deployment with support for AWS, Azure, and GCP.

About Calsoft:

Calsoft is a leading technology-first service provider specializing in digital product engineering and technology solutions. With over 27 years of experience, Calsoft helps businesses leverage AI, cloud, IoT, and telecom technologies to drive transformation, improve operational efficiency, and create new revenue streams. For more information, visit www.calsoftinc.com.

