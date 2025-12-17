Calsoft expert outlines 5 tech priorities for telecom operators preparing for 6G transition

Somenath Nag - SVP and Head of Telecom Practice at Calsoft

Calsoft, a digital product engineering services company, published an analysis identifying five technology trends that will shape network infrastructure.

Operators who wait until 6G standards are complete to begin infrastructure planning will find themselves 18 to 24 months behind competitors in deployment capability and operational readiness.” — Somenath Nag - SVP and Head of Telecom Practice at Calsoft

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With commercial 6G deployment expected by 2030, telecom operators face critical decisions about technology investments that will determine their competitive position. Calsoft, a digital product engineering services company, published an analysis identifying five technology trends that will shape network infrastructure development as the industry transitions from 5G to 6G. The analysis, authored by Somenath Nag, Senior Vice President and Head of Telecom Practice at Calsoft, was originally published on CIO&Leader.

𝐐𝐔𝐈𝐂𝐊 𝐕𝐈𝐄𝐖

- Self-Optimizing Networks 2.0 enable autonomous network management using closed-loop machine learning, with potential operational cost reductions of 25-30%.

- AI-RAN integrates learning systems into radio operations for 6G requirements including sub-millisecond latency and 100 Gbps to 1 Tbps data rates.

- Space-based and non-terrestrial networks are becoming integrated infrastructure components as satellite constellations join terrestrial systems in 6G standards.

The five technology trends identified in the analysis are AI-Native Self-Optimizing Networks 2.0, AI-RAN as the foundation for 6G radio access, AI agents for network operations and customer experience, cloud-native BSS/OSS modernization, and space-based non-terrestrial network integration. Industry research indicates AI-driven automation in telecom operations can lead to operational cost reductions of 25-30%, primarily through automated network planning, IT processes, and support functions.

“The telecommunications industry is at an inflection point where decisions made in 2026 about AI-Native networks, cloud-native architectures, and non-terrestrial integration will determine which operators can compete effectively when 6G standards finalize and commercial deployment begins around 2030,” said Nag. “Operators who wait until 6G standards are complete to begin infrastructure planning will find themselves 18 to 24 months behind competitors in deployment capability and operational readiness.”

The analysis addresses technology decisions facing telecommunications operators as they prepare infrastructure for 6G while managing existing 5G and LTE networks. Organizations preparing for commercial 6G deployment need to develop data pipeline infrastructure and talent strategies for AI-centric operations.

The full analysis is available at https://www.cioandleader.com/five-game-changing-technology-trends-shaping-the-future-of-telecom/

About Calsoft

Calsoft is a technology services company specializing in cloud infrastructure, DevOps automation, and enterprise architecture solutions. The company works with organizations to design and implement scalable, resilient systems across cloud platforms. Calsoft delivers engineering services for networking, cloud, storage, and data center technologies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.