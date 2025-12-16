Calsoft automates disaster recovery testing for a global data protection vendor

Vinod Borole, Senior Architect at Calsoft

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calsoft, a digital transformation and product engineering services provider, has deployed an automated disaster recovery orchestration framework for a global data protection software vendor, replacing periodic manual test cycles with continuous simulation-driven validation. The framework addresses a persistent industry challenge: enterprises conduct DR tests infrequently due to manual overhead, creating undetected vulnerabilities that surface only during actual incidents.

- Automated DR simulation framework enables scheduled recovery validation without manual supervision across multi-cloud and virtualized infrastructure platforms including VMware environments.

- Enterprise IT teams and DR service providers gain continuous recovery readiness verification, reducing uncertainty during production failover events.

- Storage-layer replication integration eliminates compute contention during replication windows, measured through reduced workload performance degradation during peak operations.

The solution incorporates VMware SDKs, storage replication APIs, and multi-tenant orchestration logic to deliver unified recovery workflows across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The client operates data management and backup platforms supporting disaster recovery readiness and workload mobility for enterprises across virtualized infrastructures.

The deployment replaces what the client described as "unstructured recovery routines" where different environments followed separate playbooks. Operators previously relied on platform-specific knowledge accumulated through experience rather than standardized processes. The new framework introduces a unified recovery model that maintains consistent operator interaction while handling platform-specific requirements through a shared orchestration layer. Automated test recoveries now run at planned intervals, with operators reviewing results rather than supervising each step. The shift addresses what the client identified as a resource constraint: teams ran test recoveries less frequently than needed because each cycle required hands-on intervention.

The framework incorporates dependency sequencing that maps application relationships within recovery plans, ensuring services activate in correct order without manual correction. Storage-driven replication shifts workload from compute resources to storage-layer mechanisms, resolving what the client characterized as "high replication load" that slowed workloads during peak operations. The architecture includes tenant-aware isolation, allowing workload separation across customer environments—a requirement as the client scales its platform across multiple customers. Cloud onboarding follows automated pathways rather than manual configuration sequences.

"We built this framework to solve a fundamental operations problem: DR testing was resource-intensive enough that it happened infrequently, which meant recovery plans stayed untested until they were needed most," said Vinod Borole, Senior Architect at Calsoft. "The automation layer we implemented removes the supervision overhead while maintaining validation rigor. Operators now get regular confirmation that recovery sequences work as designed, moving DR from a hope-based strategy to a metrics-based certainty."

The framework enabled earlier detection of issues through regular simulation cadence and reduced reliance on manual status checks through timely notification systems. Measured outcomes include improved recovery readiness through automated test cycles, reduced platform-specific variations through unified workflows, and faster cloud onboarding through guided pathways. The solution operates across virtualized and cloud infrastructure through standard APIs, supporting the client's existing deployments without requiring operational disruption during implementation.

The deployment aligns with Calsoft's focus on storage, virtualization, and cloud engineering for infrastructure vendors and independent software providers. The company has delivered over 1,000 projects across data protection, disaster recovery automation, and multi-cloud deployment patterns, serving 11 Fortune 500 customers.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭

Calsoft Inc. is a product engineering and digital transformation services provider with 27 years of experience across storage, virtualization, networking, cloud, and telecommunications. The company operates with 1,500 professionals across San Jose, Austin, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Indore, serving infrastructure vendors and enterprise software providers. For more information about disaster recovery engineering capabilities, visit www.calsoftinc.com.

