MADX Digital Announces Successful SEO Project with Parcel Tracker Supporting Organic Search Visibility

MADX Digital scales Parcel Tracker’s organic traffic 45x, growing monthly visitors from 1k to 45k for the mailroom management software provider.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MADX Digital, a SaaS SEO Agency, today announced the successful completion of a growth project with Parcel Tracker, a mailroom management software provider. The collaboration focused on improving how organizations discover the platform when researching parcel and mailroom management solutions online.

Facing competitive search conditions, MADX Digital developed and executed an SEO approach aligned with how operational teams evaluate software. This strategy successfully drove Parcel Tracker’s monthly organic visitor count from 1,000 to 45,000, ensuring the platform is visible at the moment of peak purchasing intent.

The engagement prioritized high-intent search terms and connected them directly to key Parcel Tracker capabilities, including parcel logging, automated notifications, secure collection workflows, and digital delivery logs. This work supported clearer positioning of the platform for teams managing increasing parcel volumes and operational complexity across offices, residential buildings, and universities.

Parcel Tracker’s platform eliminates the manual work that slows down mailroom operations. By enhancing its organic visibility, the company is ensuring its solutions are more easily discoverable by organizations actively searching for management systems.

The focus on organic growth was a strategic decision to reach operational teams actively seeking a solution to this often-hidden problem. Arthur Zargaryan, Co-Founder and CEO of Parcel Tracker, emphasized the platform’s core philosophy, which drives both the product development and the marketing strategy. He noted that the primary goal is not just to track parcels but to give staff time back for their core responsibilities.

“Most organisations don’t realise how much time they burn on parcel handling until they fix it. We built Parcel Tracker to remove that hidden workload so teams can focus on the parts of their job that actually matter. If technology doesn’t save people time, it doesn’t stick. Ours does because it makes their day easier.”

Additional details on the collaboration are available in a publicly published case study, How Parcel Tracker Grew from 1,000 to 45,000 Monthly Organic Visitors, which outlines the background, approach, and outcomes of the project in more depth.

About MADX Digital

MADX Digital is a specialist SaaS SEO agency that partners with software companies to improve organic search visibility and long-term user acquisition. The agency delivers results through five core service pillars: Technical Website Optimisations, Content Writing, Digital PR, and Link Building - unlocking scalable growth with expert, data-driven strategies tailored for SaaS brands.

About Parcel Tracker

Parcel Tracker is a mailroom management platform built to eliminate the manual work that slows down front-desk and operations teams. The company began as a dorm-room project after its founders identified inefficiencies in student housing mailrooms. Today, Parcel Tracker is used across thousands of sites globally and helps organisations log, track, and distribute parcels in seconds using computer vision rather than paperwork. The platform processes over half a million parcels each month for clients in real estate, hospitality, education, and enterprise environments.

