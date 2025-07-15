MoonPay’s Chief Legal Officer Joins California Breakthrough Project

Lindsey Haswell joins tech leaders at Ripple, Coinbase, Snapchat and Instacart to help drive California’s government efficiency project.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoonPay, the global leader in crypto payments, has announced that its Chief Legal & Administrative Officer, Lindsey Haswell, has been appointed to the California Breakthrough Project, an initiative launched by Governor Gavin Newsom to enhance government efficiency, engagement, and effectiveness.

Announced today, the California Breakthrough Project brings together top tech leaders from companies like AME Cloud Ventures, Anduril, Coinbase, Instacart, MoonPay, Ripple, and Snapchat to collaborate with state agencies.

The goal of the project is to streamline government processes, spark innovative solutions, and deliver better services for Californians. As the home of Silicon Valley and 32 of the world’s top 50 AI companies, California is uniquely positioned to lead this charge, and Haswell will play a key role in shaping its future.

With extensive experience navigating complex regulatory landscapes in fintech and blockchain, Haswell is poised to bring fresh perspectives to the project. She will work hand-in-hand with state leaders and front-line employees to identify inefficiencies, foster collaboration, and develop modern, challenge-based solutions, all while prioritizing transparency and ethical safeguards.

“Joining the California Breakthrough Project is a unique opportunity to drive meaningful change in the world’s fifth largest economy,” said Lindsey Haswell, Chief Legal & Administrative Officer at MoonPay. “I’m thrilled to collaborate with fellow tech leaders to modernize government operations and create real value for Californians.”

Learn more about California’s efficiency initiatives at results.ca.gov.

About MoonPay

MoonPay simplifies access to buy, sell, and trade crypto using everyday payment methods like cards, Apple Pay, PayPal, and Venmo, while also providing simple tools to send, receive, and manage stablecoins.

Whether you are new to digital money or a company exploring new ways to use it, MoonPay provides the trusted infrastructure to onboard users into the blockchain-based financial ecosystem safely and seamlessly.

With nearly 30 million customers and powering the infrastructure for nearly 500 companies across the decentralized economy, MoonPay is a key driver behind mainstream crypto adoption.

It is fully licensed in the U.S. and regulated in the UK, EU, Canada, and Australia, and it has been certified for its enterprise-grade security.

MoonPay is changing payments.

