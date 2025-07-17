MoonPay adds global support for $BERA

$BERA is now available through MoonPay, with new ecosystem support for Berachain grantees and accelerator teams

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoonPay is excited to announce global support for $BERA, the native token of Berachain, across eligible regions outside of the EU and New York.

Starting today, users can buy and sell $BERA through MoonPay using traditional payment methods like card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, and more. This makes it easier than ever to access the Berachain ecosystem and interact with its growing network of applications and protocols.

EXPANDING ACCESS TO A NEW KIND OF LAYER 1

Berachain is a new Layer 1 blockchain designed to align liquidity, security, and growth. Built with full EVM equivalence and powered by its novel Proof of Liquidity consensus, Berachain rewards users who contribute real value to the network. This model turns protocol inflation into direct incentives for builders and users, creating a positive feedback loop between usage and value creation.

$BERA plays a central role in the network and is now accessible to users globally through MoonPay’s secure and easy-to-use infrastructure.

SUPPORT FOR BUILDERS

MoonPay is also launching a dedicated ecosystem support program for Berachain grant recipients and “Build a Bera” accelerator teams. Eligible projects will receive integration assistance, preferred access to MoonPay’s ramps, and resources to help them scale more effectively.

Berachain continues to attract a new generation of founders focused on building aligned, long-term applications. MoonPay is proud to support this community of builders.

Stay tuned for the five day Hacker House happening this August in New York City which will bring together the next wave of Berachain developers to build, learn, and connect.

If you are building on Berachain and want to integrate MoonPay, click here to get in touch with Berachain on the subject line.

ABOUT BERACHAIN

Berachain is an EVM identical Layer 1 blockchain with a unique Proof of Liquidity consensus model. It rewards users who provide value to the network and transforms protocol incentives into benefits for its ecosystem. With a passionate community and growing developer base, Berachain is creating a new foundation for long-term blockchain growth.

MoonPay is proud to support $BERA and help expand access to one of the most exciting new blockchain ecosystems.



