Lonestar Tool and Fastener goes live with Zoku in-store and field sales POS for unified wholesale and retail operations

Zoku announces the successful deployment of Zoku’s Built For NetSuite Unified POS for Retail & Wholesale at Lonestar Tool and Fastener.

When we partnered with ZOKU POS to integrate with our NetSuite ERP System, we quickly saw the difference their team’s commitment made.” — Dawn Marks, Owner of Lonestar Tool and Fastener

WASHINGTON, D.C., MD, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zoku , a leading provider of unified commerce solutions for modern retail, food & beverage, and wholesale distribution, announced today the successful deployment of Zoku’s Built For NetSuite Unified POS for Retail & Wholesale at Lonestar Tool and Fastener. The implementation replaces manual processes and disconnected systems, providing the Texas-based distributor with a single, unified sales platform to support its complex B2B contractor services, fast-paced retail counter, and mobile field sales operations.Lonestar Tool and Fastener a key distributor of construction tools, fasteners, and safety products in the US and a member of the Sphere 1 cooperative buying group, selected Zoku’s unified commerce solutions to bridge the gap between flexible contractor pricing, complex wholesale requirements and NetSuite ERP, while gaining the speed needed for counter-service retail and on-site field sales.To resolve these operational challenges, Lonestar deployed Zoku POS for NetSuite across both their Georgetown retail location and their active field sales operation. Zoku provided a modern, unified front-end sales platform, allowing NetSuite to serve as the single source of truth for all customers, pricing, inventory, and orders.Zoku’s POS system delivered a significant upgrade to Lonestar's in-store counter efficiency and payment processes. Inside the Georgetown retail location, store associates now benefit from a streamlined POS interface designed for rapid, high-volume transactions, providing immediate visibility into crucial business data such as profit margins and customer-specific pricing while facilitating instant access to detailed account information, including payment history and outstanding balances. This level of data visibility ensures faster and more accurate service for both B2B contractors and retail customers. Furthermore, Zoku transformed payment processing into a fully integrated workflow, eliminating fragmented steps like manual credit card entry and paper forms by supporting mixed tenders, automated tax handling, secure card-on-file transactions, and integrated signature capture for quotes and sales orders.Beyond the counter, Zoku’s solution unified operations and significantly enhanced mobility and data accuracy across the entire business. Real-time inventory visibility is now centralized across all store and warehouse locations, allowing staff to instantly confirm stock availability without switching between separate systems. With Zoku’s connected mobile POS for seamless in-store experience, field sales associates are empowered to create and convert quotes, check live inventory, access customer account details, and process payments directly on-site, ensuring a single, consistent, and efficient workflow between retail and field operations.“At Lonestar Tool and Fastener, we pride ourselves on finding solutions that truly fit the unique demands of our business”, Dawn Marks, Owner of Lonestar Tool and Fastener commented. “When we partnered with ZOKU POS to integrate with our NetSuite ERP System, we quickly saw the difference their team’s commitment made. Zoku didn’t just deliver a standard product—they leaned into our specific needs and wants, working closely with us to formulate a solution tailored to our very niche requirements. Their willingness to listen and adapt has been a game-changer. One of the most impactful improvements has been the coordination of our credit card services. By streamlining this process directly through the system, Zoku enabled both our inside and outside sales teams to operate more efficiently. Transactions now flow seamlessly, reducing friction and empowering our staff to focus on what matters most: serving our customers and driving sales. As we look forward to a strong 2026, we are confident that Zoku will continue to grow alongside us, expanding into new areas of business and helping us reach new heights.”George Makriyiannis, CEO at Zoku remarks, "Lonestar Tool and Fastener faced the classic wholesale-retail dilemma: powerful ERP but a disconnected front-end. By deploying Zoku, we’ve provided a unified commerce platform that meets the specific, demanding needs of wholesale distribution and retail. This implementation is a testament to Zoku’s ability to turn NetSuite into a true operational powerhouse for multi-channel distributors."The deployment ensures that Lonestar operates on a single, cohesive sales platform where all front-end activity is directly connected to NetSuite, resulting in faster service, improved data accuracy, and a consistent customer experience across channels.About Lonestar Tool and FastenerLonestar Tool and Fastener is a Texas-based distributor specializing in construction tools, fasteners, jobsite supplies, and safety products. Operating a flagship retail location and an active field sales operation, Lonestar serves both B2B contractors and the general public.About ZokuZoku is a specialized provider of unified commerce solutions, offering Omni-POS, Inventory Management, and integration platforms designed specifically for the needs of multi-channel retailers and distributors. With a focus on unifying enterprise resource planning (ERP), e-commerce, and point-of-sale systems, Zoku helps global operators achieve operational excellence, real-time data visibility, and a truly unified customer experience.Follow Zoku on LinkedIn.For more information, please contact: Zoku – Marketing Dept: E: marketing@zoksuite.com

Zoku Unified Solution for Wholesale and Retail

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.