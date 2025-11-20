ActionCity achieves flexible and agile multi-location operations with Zoku as it marks 25 years of operations

Zoku Suite

Zoku, a leading provider of unified commerce solutions for modern retail, announces a success story with ActionCity, one of Singapore’s premier retailers.

ActionCity’s journey is a clear example of how combining Oracle NetSuite with Zoku’s specialized retail solutions gives retailers a single platform that supports sustainable growth.” — George Makriyiannis, CEO at Zoku

SINGAPORE, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zoku , a leading provider of unified commerce solutions for modern retail, announces a success story with ActionCity, one of Singapore’s premier retailers for designer toys and collectibles. Marking its 25th anniversary, ActionCity expanded its store footprint this year, powered by Zoku’s Omnichannel Point of Sale (POS) and Inventory Management solutions unified with Oracle NetSuite ERP.ActionCity began its partnership with Zoku in mid 2020 when it operated four outlets, recognizing the need to invest in a robust and scalable platform to support anticipated growth in the Singapore market. The primary goal was to strengthen store operations, improve inventory control, and enhance customer service across all locations through a single unified system.Zoku implemented Oracle NetSuite ERP together with its retail solutions as one unified platform, giving ActionCity a single system to manage customers, orders, inventory, fulfillment, financials, and reporting. The transition replaced disconnected tools and manual processes, giving the team a stronger operational foundation for future growth.A key strategic benefit of adopting the Zoku platform is the ability for ActionCity to rapidly open new stores and seasonal pop up locations while maintaining crucial central visibility and control. Store associates benefit from a powerful yet easy to learn Zoku POS application that facilitates quick and accurate customer service. At the same time, the operations team now manages efficient order and inventory processes across its diverse portfolio of collectible brands using Zoku’s Inventory Management solution.ActionCity’s recent physical expansion reflects the momentum the brand has built in the market. Since adopting Zoku, it has grown from four outlets to fourteen permanent locations in Singapore, along with multiple pop up stores. The group runs all of its core brands including Action City, BLAXK by ActionCity and Hot Toys Singapore ActionCity on the unified Zoku platform.This partnership reflects a shared focus on efficiency and customer experience in the specialized retail sector, supporting ActionCity’s continued position as a market leader in designer toys and collectibles.About ActionCityActionCity is one of Singapore’s leading retailers specializing in designer toys, art collectibles, and high-end figurines. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, ActionCity operates multiple permanent and pop-up locations, curating and distributing world-class collectible brands, including Action City, BLAXK by ActionCity, and Hot Toys Singapore ActionCity.About ZokuZoku provides commerce solutions powered by Oracle NetSuite, including Omni POS, Inventory Management, payments integrations, eCommerce integrations and a cloud based integration platform that connects third party systems. Zoku brings ERP together with physical stores, digital stores and warehouses, helping multi location retailers, food and beverage operators, wholesale distributors and eCommerce companies manage day to day operations more efficiently with real time visibility across their business.For more information, please contact: Zoku – Marketing Dept: E: marketing@zokusuite.com

