Rosso Coffee Roasters selects Zoku’s Built for Netsuite Counter Service Solution

Rosso Coffee Roasters, a specialty coffee company in Canada has selected Zoku’s Counter Service solution.

WASHINGTON, D.C., MD, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zoku , a leading provider of unified commerce solutions and food service, today announced that Rosso Coffee Roasters, a specialty coffee company based in Canada, has selected Zoku’s Counter Service solution to provide enterprise visibility and alignment in operations.Zoku's solution package includes Zoku Point of Sale (POS) with integrated Kitchen Display System (KDS), and its robust Cloud Integration platform for commerce. The solution is designed to address Rosso’s current system limitations in terms of system availability, fully utilizing and extending NetSuite's capabilities and ensuring that store and counter operations run in direct alignment with the enterprise, rather than as a separate, disconnected POS system.Beyond facilitating fast counter service via POS and efficient order management via KDS, Zoku’s powerful commerce integration platform is connecting Rosso’s entire sales ecosystem. This includes their Shopify store, mobile app ordering, and loyalty program, allowing Rosso to operate with consistent data, centralized reporting, and unified customer management across all physical and digital channels.Zoku Unified Commerce platform also provides Rosso with crucial flexibility in selecting hardware and payment processing options, while tailoring specific workflows to meet the unique, fast-paced needs of the modern Food & Beverage industry.The implementation is planned to be completed in January 2026, establishing Rosso Coffee Roasters with a unified, cloud-hosted foundation ready for scalable growth.About Rosso Coffee RoastersRosso Coffee Roasters is a specialty coffee company committed to roasting and serving exceptional coffee. With multiple locations and a growing online presence, Rosso focuses on sourcing quality beans and providing a superior customer experience both in-store and through digital channels.About ZokuZoku is a specialized provider of integrated commerce solutions, offering Omni-POS, Inventory Management, and integration platforms designed specifically for the needs of multi-channel retailers. With a focus on unifying enterprise resource planning (ERP), e-commerce, and point-of-sale systems, Zoku helps global brands achieve operational excellence, real-time data visibility, and a truly unified customer experience.For more information, please contact: Zoku – Marketing Dept: E: marketing@zokusuite.com

Zoku F&B Counter Service Solution | Ordering, Kitchen, Loyalty & Inventory

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.