Work underway at $6M Whyalla Sports Hub

Release date: 17/12/25

Construction of a new state-of-the-art sporting facility in Whyalla has commenced, delivering a boost for regional clubs and increasing participation rates.

The $6 million Whyalla Sports Hub, an election commitment by the Malinauskas Government, will transform the Whyalla Secondary College site to support young athletes and their families across the Spencer Gulf.

The shared-use development, accessible to local clubs and associations, includes:

New clubhouse with change rooms, kitchen, social space and referees’ room.

Upgrading the two existing soccer pitches and AFL oval.

New fencing, lighting, goals and nets.

Improved amenities and landscaping.

The new hub, located in the centre of Whyalla, will ensure a modern and high standard for clubs including the Whyalla Soccer Association and Whyalla Junior Soccer Association helping them to expand and get more girls and boys active.

Female AFL players are also expected to use the oval and new change rooms as part of the upgrade.

Football SA is partnering with the State Government to deliver the project, which has been led by local member Eddie Hughes who identified the area’s growing need for upgraded sporting facilities and continues to work with council, clubs and the school.

Thorne Constructions has been selected as the builder, with a focus on employing Whyalla sub-contractors where possible to support local jobs.

Preliminary works have commenced with the team back on site from mid January. The project will be completed by the end of 2026.

Quotes

Attributable to Rhiannon Pearce

We are delivering on our commitment while backing in the Whyalla community – from the steelworks to sport, our Government is investing in the city’s long-term prosperity.

This project will support local clubs to get young people active across the region, in a new hub designed for future generations.

We are providing more ways for people to participate, pull on their colours and stay connected through sport.

Attributable to Eddie Hughes

Sporting clubs are at the heart of our community in Whyalla and these clubs need good quality infrastructure to deliver their programs so they can continue to engage young people in sport.

The Malinauskas Government recognises the importance sport plays in regional communities and that is why we continue to invest in great facilities like this.

Attributable to Phill Stone, Mayor, Whyalla City Council

It’s fantastic to see the State Government continuing to invest in Whyalla’s future to make it a better place in which to live.

This is an ideal location for a shared-user space, as it will activate the centre of our city and complement the existing sporting facilities at the Whyalla Secondary College to cater for the broader community.

It presents a perfect opportunity for sports like junior soccer and women’s footy to access a first-class facility in the heart of our city to support their future growth.

Attributable to Michael Carter, CEO Football SA

The Whyalla Sports Hub is a very exciting project for the future of the Whyalla community. Football South Australia is very pleased to be partnering with the State Government to deliver a multi-sport facility.

Our game development team are looking forward to delivering programs for young boys and girls in partnership with the Whyalla Secondary School and Council. The project will leave a legacy for the region and will enable the city to attract high level events into the future.