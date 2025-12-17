Submit Release
MPD Makes an Arrest in an Assault with a Vehicle

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who struck a victim with a car after an argument in Southeast.

On Friday, December 12, 2025, at approximately 12:45 p.m., the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The argument escalated when the suspect pepper sprayed and struck the victim with a vehicle. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, December 15, 2025, Sixth District officers responded to a call for service in the 2500 block of Palmer Place, Southeast, for the report of suspicious activity. During the officers’ investigation, the suspect and the vehicle used in the assault were located. 19-year-old Jahmari Wormley, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Car).

