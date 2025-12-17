Mayor Bowser Announces Jeffery Carroll as Interim Chief of Police

Released by the Executive Office of the Mayor of the District of Columbia

Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she has named Jeffery W. Carroll as the interim Chief of Police at the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Chief Carroll has most recently been serving as the Executive Assistant Chief of Specialized Operations for MPD, appointed to the position by Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith in November 2023. In that role, he has overseen the day-to-day operations of the Homeland Security, Investigative Services, Internal Affairs, Technical Services, and Professional Development Bureaus.

“I know Chief Carroll is the right person to build on the momentum of the past two years so that we can continue driving down crime across the city,” said Mayor Bowser. “He has led through some of our city’s most significant public safety challenges of the past decade, he is familiar to DC residents and well respected and trusted by members of the Metropolitan Police Department as well as our federal and regional public safety partners. We have the best police department in the nation, and I am confident that Chief Carroll will meet this moment for the department and for our city.”

Since joining MPD in 2002, Chief Carroll advanced through leadership roles across various divisions and bureaus. In 2016, he was promoted to Commander and assigned to the Special Operations Division. He managed units including the Emergency Response Team, Explosive Ordinance Division, Harbor Patrol, Canine Unit, and Special Events Unit and managed dignitary protection details.

Promoted to Assistant Chief of the Homeland Security Bureau in 2017, he served as MPD’s Incident Commander during critical incidents and high-profile events, including several National Special Security Events, two presidential inaugurations, state funerals, the January 6th insurrection response, and numerous First Amendment activities. He also strengthened partnerships with federal law enforcement agencies, improving information-sharing and collaboration to enhance public safety. From April to November 2023, he led the Internal Affairs Bureau, overseeing Internal Affairs Division, Court Liaison, and Risk Management.

Chief Carroll holds a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Anthropology from Towson University, a graduate certificate in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia, and a Master’s Degree in Security and Safety Leadership from George Washington University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police.

