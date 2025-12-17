Daily Session Report for Wednesday, December 17, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, December 17 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Decemeber 17, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:45 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Schlossberg.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

· Multiple reports from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department including the 2025 Allocations and Upgrade Loan Report, an amended 2024 Allocations and Upgrade Loan, the 2025 Fee Evaluation Report, the section 1332 Innovation Waiver Plan Year 2026 Comparative Report

· A quarterly report from the Legislative Reference Bureau dated 12/15/2025

· A report from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regarding the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program’s 2023-2024 Annual Report

· A report from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management agency regaring the 911 annual report for calendar year 2024

· A report to the Department of Environmental Protection from the Citizens Advisory Council regarding its 2024 Annual Report

The Chair is in receipt of the following Committee on Committee report:

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

In the House of Representatives

December 17, 2025

Resolved that,

Rep. Torren Ecker resigns from the Appropriations Committee. Rep. Jim Rigby is elected to the Appropriations Committee.

Rep. Torren Ecker resigns from the Judiciary Committee. Rep. Brenda Pugh is elected to the Judiciary Committee.

Rep. Torren Ecker resigns from the Labor and Industry Committee. Rep. Brian Rasel is elected to the Labor and Industry Committee.

Rep. Torren Ecker resigns from the Communications and Technology Committee. Rep. Jamie Barton is elected to the Communications and Technology Committee.

Rep. Torren Ecker resigns from the Professional Licensure Committee. Rep. Abby Major is elected to the Professional Licensure Committee.

Rep. Lou Schmitt resigns from the Transportation Committee. Rep. Jeremy Shaffer is elected to the Transportation Committee.

Rep. Lou Schmitt resigns from the Insurance Committee. Rep. Steve Mentzer is elected to the Insurance Committee.

Rep. Brenda Pugh resigns from the Aging and Older Adult Services Committee. Rep. Gary Day is elected to the Aging and Older Adult Services Committee.

Rep. Abby Major resigns from the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee. Rep. JoAnne Stehr is elected to the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.

Rep. Jim Rigby resigns from the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee. Rep. Zach Mako is elected to the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.

Rep. Jeremy Shaffer resigns from the Environmental Resources Committee. Rep. Dave Zimmerman is elected to the Environmental Resources Committee.

Respectfully submitted,

Tina Pickett, Chair

Committee on Committees

The Chair is in receipt of the following Committee on Committee report:

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

In the House of Representatives

December 17, 2025

Resolved that,

Rep. Kyle Donahue resigns from the Gaming Oversight Committee. Rep. Robert Matzie is elected to the Gaming Oversight Committee.

Rep. Joshua Siegel resigns from the Communications and Technology Committee. Rep. Leanne Krueger is elected to the Communications and Technology Committee.

Rep. Joshua Siegel resigns from the Housing and Community Development Committee. Rep. Ryan Bizzarro is elected to the Housing and Community Development Committee.

Rep. Joshua Siegel resigns from the Labor and Industry Committee. Rep. John Inglis is elected to the Labor and Industry Committee.

Rep. Joshua Siegel resigns from the Transportation Committee. Rep. Robert Matzie is elected to the Transportation Committee.

Rep. John Inglis resigns from the Finance Committee. Rep. Tina Davis is elected to the Finance Committee.

Respectfully submitted,

Mary Jo Daley, Chair

Committee on Committees

Communications Received From the Senate

Bills Referred

HB 170 Transportation

HB 2103 Housing And Community Development

HB 2104 Communications And Technology

HB 2105 Labor And Industry

HB 2106 Judiciary

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 277 A Resolution designating August 16, 2025, as "Pottsville Maroons Championship Day" in Pennsylvania in honor of the team's 1925 championship victory. 201-2 HR 370 A Resolution recognizing November 29, 2025, as the "50th Anniversary of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act" in Pennsylvania. 200-3 HR 372 A Resolution recognizing December 2, 2025, as "World Nuclear Energy Day" in Pennsylvania. 199-4 HR 380 A Resolution designating November 16, 2025, as "Philadelphia Orchestra Day" in Pennsylvania. 201-2 HR 382 A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to retain expanded health insurance subsidies that enable consumers to purchase health insurance through Pennie. 123-80

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, January 6, 2026 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.