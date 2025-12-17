Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,794 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,825 in the last 365 days.

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, December 17, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, December 17 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

Decemeber 17, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:45 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Schlossberg.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following reports:

 

·         Multiple reports from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department including the 2025 Allocations and Upgrade Loan Report, an amended 2024 Allocations and Upgrade Loan, the 2025 Fee Evaluation Report, the section 1332 Innovation Waiver Plan Year 2026 Comparative Report

 

·         A quarterly report from the Legislative Reference Bureau dated 12/15/2025

 

·         A report from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection regarding the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program’s 2023-2024 Annual Report

 

·         A report from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management agency regaring the 911 annual report for calendar year 2024

 

·         A report to the Department of Environmental Protection from the Citizens Advisory Council regarding its 2024 Annual Report

 

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following Committee on Committee report:

 

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

 

In the House of Representatives

December 17, 2025

Resolved that,

 

Rep. Torren Ecker resigns from the Appropriations Committee. Rep. Jim Rigby is elected to the Appropriations Committee.

 

Rep. Torren Ecker resigns from the Judiciary Committee. Rep. Brenda Pugh is elected to the Judiciary Committee.

 

Rep. Torren Ecker resigns from the Labor and Industry Committee. Rep. Brian Rasel is elected to the Labor and Industry Committee.

 

Rep. Torren Ecker resigns from the Communications and Technology Committee. Rep. Jamie Barton is elected to the Communications and Technology Committee.

 

Rep. Torren Ecker resigns from the Professional Licensure Committee. Rep. Abby Major is elected to the Professional Licensure Committee.

 

Rep. Lou Schmitt resigns from the Transportation Committee. Rep. Jeremy Shaffer is elected to the Transportation Committee.

 

Rep. Lou Schmitt resigns from the Insurance Committee. Rep. Steve Mentzer is elected to the Insurance Committee.

 

Rep. Brenda Pugh resigns from the Aging and Older Adult Services Committee. Rep. Gary Day is elected to the Aging and Older Adult Services Committee.

 

Rep. Abby Major resigns from the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee. Rep. JoAnne Stehr is elected to the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.

 

Rep. Jim Rigby resigns from the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee. Rep. Zach Mako is elected to the Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.

 

Rep. Jeremy Shaffer resigns from the Environmental Resources Committee. Rep. Dave Zimmerman is elected to the Environmental Resources Committee.

 

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Tina Pickett, Chair

Committee on Committees

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following Committee on Committee report:

 

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

 

In the House of Representatives

December 17, 2025

Resolved that,

 

Rep. Kyle Donahue resigns from the Gaming Oversight Committee. Rep. Robert Matzie is elected to the Gaming Oversight Committee.

 

Rep. Joshua Siegel resigns from the Communications and Technology Committee. Rep. Leanne Krueger is elected to the Communications and Technology Committee.

 

Rep. Joshua Siegel resigns from the Housing and Community Development Committee. Rep. Ryan Bizzarro is elected to the Housing and Community Development Committee.

 

Rep. Joshua Siegel resigns from the Labor and Industry Committee. Rep. John Inglis is elected to the Labor and Industry Committee.

 

Rep. Joshua Siegel resigns from the Transportation Committee. Rep. Robert Matzie is elected to the Transportation Committee.

 

Rep. John Inglis resigns from the Finance Committee. Rep. Tina Davis is elected to the Finance Committee.

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Mary Jo Daley, Chair

Committee on Committees

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 170     Transportation

 

HB 2103   Housing And Community Development

HB 2104   Communications And Technology

HB 2105   Labor And Industry

HB 2106   Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 150

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 274

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 505

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 710

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1202

From Health Reported as Amended

HB 1251

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1286

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1450

From Finance Reported as Amended

HB 1615

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 1663

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1764

From Local Government Reported as Amended

HB 1851

From Health Reported as Amended

HB 1957

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2087

From Local Government Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 66

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Amended

HR 352

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed

HR 379

From Health Reported as Committed

HR 382

From Health Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 862

From Local Government Reported as Committed

SB 971

From Local Government Reported as Committed

SB 975

From Local Government Reported as Committed

SB 1036

From Local Government Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 277

A Resolution designating August 16, 2025, as "Pottsville Maroons Championship Day" in Pennsylvania in honor of the team's 1925 championship victory.         

201-2

HR 370

A Resolution recognizing November 29, 2025, as the "50th Anniversary of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act" in Pennsylvania.         

200-3

HR 372

A Resolution recognizing December 2, 2025, as "World Nuclear Energy Day" in Pennsylvania.    

199-4

HR 380

A Resolution designating November 16, 2025, as "Philadelphia Orchestra Day" in Pennsylvania.       

201-2

HR 382

A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to retain expanded health insurance subsidies that enable consumers to purchase health insurance through Pennie.     

123-80

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, January 6, 2026  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.