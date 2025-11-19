Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, November 19, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, November 19 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 19, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:35 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Carroll.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 371     Judiciary

 

HB 2047   Communications And Technology

HB 2048   Communications And Technology

HB 2049   Labor And Industry

HB 2050   Health

HB 2051   Judiciary

HB 2052   Appropriations

HB 2053   State Government

HB 2054   Judiciary

HB 2055   Judiciary

HB 2056   Appropriations

HB 2057   Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

 

SB 829      State Government

SB 1020    Game and Fisheries

SB 1058    Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 798

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness to State Government

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 1161

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1176

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 1359

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed

HB 1528

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1556

From Finance Reported as Amended

HB 1664

From Local Government Reported as Amended

HB 1713

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1777

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 1836

From Local Government Reported as Committed

HB 1934

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 288

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

HR 328

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

 

SB 88

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 520

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 764

From Local Government Reported as Amended

SB 146

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 326

A Resolution recognizing December 1, 2025, as "Young Involved Philadelphia Day" in Pennsylvania.                                 

197-6

HR 342

A Resolution designating November 15, 2025, as "Articles of Confederation Day" in Pennsylvania; and recognizing the City of York, York County, for its important contribution to the forging of our nation.          

200-3

HR 354

A Resolution designating December 3, 2025, as "10th Anniversary of Women In Combat Day" in Pennsylvania.    

199-4

HR 356

A Resolution designating December 27 , 2025, as "Pennsylvania Elk Hunt Day" in Pennsylvania.           

200-3

HR 366

A Resolution designating the month of November 2025 as "Care at Home Month" in Pennsylvania.           

199-4

HR 369

A Resolution designating December 13, 2025, as "Wreaths Across America Day" in Pennsylvania.         

203-0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, December 15, 2025  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

