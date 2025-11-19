Daily Session Report for Wednesday, November 19, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, November 19 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 19, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 2:35 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Carroll.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 371 Judiciary

HB 2047 Communications And Technology

HB 2048 Communications And Technology

HB 2049 Labor And Industry

HB 2050 Health

HB 2051 Judiciary

HB 2052 Appropriations

HB 2053 State Government

HB 2054 Judiciary

HB 2055 Judiciary

HB 2056 Appropriations

HB 2057 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

SB 829 State Government

SB 1020 Game and Fisheries

SB 1058 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HB 798 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness to State Government

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 326 A Resolution recognizing December 1, 2025, as "Young Involved Philadelphia Day" in Pennsylvania. 197-6 HR 342 A Resolution designating November 15, 2025, as "Articles of Confederation Day" in Pennsylvania; and recognizing the City of York, York County, for its important contribution to the forging of our nation. 200-3 HR 354 A Resolution designating December 3, 2025, as "10th Anniversary of Women In Combat Day" in Pennsylvania. 199-4 HR 356 A Resolution designating December 27 , 2025, as "Pennsylvania Elk Hunt Day" in Pennsylvania. 200-3 HR 366 A Resolution designating the month of November 2025 as "Care at Home Month" in Pennsylvania. 199-4 HR 369 A Resolution designating December 13, 2025, as "Wreaths Across America Day" in Pennsylvania. 203-0

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, December 15, 2025 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.