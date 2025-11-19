Daily Session Report for Wednesday, November 19, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, November 19 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
November 19, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 2:35 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Carroll.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the House of Representatives is requested.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 371 Judiciary
HB 2047 Communications And Technology
HB 2048 Communications And Technology
HB 2049 Labor And Industry
HB 2050 Health
HB 2051 Judiciary
HB 2052 Appropriations
HB 2053 State Government
HB 2054 Judiciary
HB 2055 Judiciary
HB 2056 Appropriations
HB 2057 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
SB 829 State Government
SB 1020 Game and Fisheries
SB 1058 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness to State Government
Bills Reported from Committee
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Finance Reported as Amended
From Local Government Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Local Government Reported as Committed
From Local Government Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Local Government Reported as Amended
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution recognizing December 1, 2025, as "Young Involved Philadelphia Day" in Pennsylvania.
197-6
A Resolution designating November 15, 2025, as "Articles of Confederation Day" in Pennsylvania; and recognizing the City of York, York County, for its important contribution to the forging of our nation.
200-3
A Resolution designating December 3, 2025, as "10th Anniversary of Women In Combat Day" in Pennsylvania.
199-4
A Resolution designating December 27 , 2025, as "Pennsylvania Elk Hunt Day" in Pennsylvania.
200-3
A Resolution designating the month of November 2025 as "Care at Home Month" in Pennsylvania.
199-4
A Resolution designating December 13, 2025, as "Wreaths Across America Day" in Pennsylvania.
203-0
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, December 15, 2025 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
