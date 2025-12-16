Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, December 16, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, December 16 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

December 16, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:42 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2102   Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 158

 From Education to Judiciary

HB 1849

 From Education to Judiciary

 

 

SB 871

 From Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities to Local Government

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 135

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 458

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 467

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1191

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

HB 1379

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended

HB 1380

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended

HB 1425

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1522

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Amended

HB 1530

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1768

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1825

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1881

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2024

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

 

 

HR 370

From Education Reported as Committed

HR 372

From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed

HR 374

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HR 380

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 381

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 734

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 337

A Resolution designating the week of November 17 through 21, 2025, as "Pennsylvania Education for Students Experiencing Homelessness Awareness Week" and November 21, 2025, as "Red Shirt Day" in Pennsylvania.    

195-8

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, December 17, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

