Daily Session Report for Tuesday, December 16, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, December 16 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

December 16, 2025

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:42 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 2102 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HB 158 From Education to Judiciary HB 1849 From Education to Judiciary SB 871 From Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities to Local Government

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 337 A Resolution designating the week of November 17 through 21, 2025, as "Pennsylvania Education for Students Experiencing Homelessness Awareness Week" and November 21, 2025, as "Red Shirt Day" in Pennsylvania. 195-8

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.