Daily Session Report for Tuesday, December 16, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, December 16 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
December 16, 2025
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:42 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Davidson.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 2102 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
|
From Education to Judiciary
|
From Education to Judiciary
|
|
|
From Consumer Protection, Technology & Utilities to Local Government
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Amended
|
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
|
|
|
From Education Reported as Committed
|
From Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
|
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
|
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
|
|
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the week of November 17 through 21, 2025, as "Pennsylvania Education for Students Experiencing Homelessness Awareness Week" and November 21, 2025, as "Red Shirt Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
195-8
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
