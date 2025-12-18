GROOMBAR Opens New Pet Grooming Salon in Bradenton, Florida

Modern Dog and Cat Grooming Services Now Available at Twelve Oaks Plaza

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GROOMBAR, a modern pet grooming brand redefining the grooming experience for pet parents, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Bradenton, Florida. Conveniently located in Twelve Oaks Plaza, the new salon expands access to professional, thoughtfully designed grooming services for pets throughout Manatee County.The Bradenton GROOMBAR is locally owned and operated by Jessica Vaidis, who brings together nearly two decades of experience in the pet industry with a strong background in financial leadership and business operations. Since 2007, Vaidis has worked in the local pet retail industry, building extensive knowledge of animal care, customer service, and the day-to-day needs of dog parents and cat parents. In 2020, she expanded her pet-focused work into professional pet sitting, providing personalized care for dogs and cats throughout her community.In addition to her hands-on pet industry experience, Vaidis has more than eight years of professional experience in financial analysis and strategic decision support. Her career includes leading financial modeling and forecasting initiatives, supporting executive teams with data-driven insights, streamlining reporting processes, and driving budget optimization and operational efficiency across multiple organizations. She holds both a Bachelor’s degree and a Master of Business Administration in finance, expertise she now applies to building a well-structured, service-driven grooming business.Having grown up surrounded by pets—including dogs, reptiles, fish, and birds—Vaidis combines lifelong personal passion with professional discipline to create a grooming environment that is welcoming, organized, and focused on pet comfort and care. Her goal is to deliver a stress-reducing, high-quality grooming experience that reflects GROOMBAR’s standards and commitment to pet wellness.GROOMBAR Bradenton offers a full range of professional grooming services for pets, including breed-specific and customized full grooms, bath and brush services, deshedding treatments, haircuts and trims, nail trimming and filing, ear cleaning, teeth brushing, and specialty add-on services designed to support coat health and overall comfort and wellbeing of your pet. Each service is performed by trained grooming professionals in a clean, modern environment focused on safety, transparency, and reducing stress for pets during their visit.“I’ve always been passionate about pets and building businesses that are well-run and centered on trust,” said Vaidis. “GROOMBAR allows me to combine structure, professionalism, and a genuine love for pets. I’m excited to bring this elevated grooming option to Bradenton and serve our local pet parent community.”“Jessica’s background and love of pets makes her an ideal GROOMBAR franchisee,” said Dianna Bailer, Chief Marketing Officer for EarthWise Pet and the GROOMBAR Family of Brands. “She understands how to build an environment that supports teams and delivers a consistent, positive experience for pet parents. Not to mention, she’s just a wonderful human being. We’re excited to welcome her and continue growing the GROOMBAR brand in Florida.”Pet parents can now book appointments online and experience a grooming salon designed around professionalism, comfort, and care.GROOMBAR BradentonLocated in: Twelve Oaks PlazaAddress: 7236 55th Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34203Phone: (941) 241-4847GROOMBAR is a modern, luxury pet grooming franchise designed to elevate the grooming experience for both pets and pet parents. Built around professional standards, clean and contemporary salon design, and a service-forward approach, GROOMBAR provides pet grooming services that prioritize comfort, transparency, and consistency. As part of the EarthWise Pet Family of Brands, GROOMBAR combines proven operational systems with hands-on support to help franchisees build sustainable, community-focused grooming businesses.

