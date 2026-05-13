EarthWise Pet Ashland, Kentucky Celebrates Grand Re-Opening Under New Local Ownership

Grand Re-Opening Weekend Features Storewide Savings, Free Goodie Bags, Holistic Pet Nutrition Support, and Professional Grooming Services

ASHLAND, KY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarthWise Pet Ashland is officially celebrating its Grand Re-Opening this weekend under new ownership, welcoming Pet Parents back to a refreshed and revitalized neighborhood pet wellness destination located inside Ashland Town Center at 500 Winchester Ave Suite 148C, Ashland, KY 41101.With the ribbon cutting taking place at 11:30 a.m. this Friday, May 15, the Grand Re-Opening celebration continues through May 17, featuring fantastic storewide sales, special promotions, and free goodie bags for the first 20 customers each day.The store is now owned and operated by Linda and Mark Quade, experienced EarthWise Pet franchisees who also own the successful EarthWise Pet location in Valrico, Florida. After first joining the EarthWise Pet family in March 2020, the Quades have continued to grow their passion for holistic pet wellness and community-focused service. Their newest venture brings Linda back to her hometown of Ashland, where the couple has worked to revive and restock the store to better serve local Pet Parents and their pets.EarthWise Pet Ashland offers a wide variety of healthy pet foods, natural treats, toys, and wellness-focused products for dogs and cats. The location also provides professional grooming services and knowledgeable support from team members passionate about pet health and nutrition.Before joining EarthWise Pet, Linda followed her lifelong passion for dogs by opening her own grooming business, Lucy Mae’s Pet Spa, after raising five children. Her dedication to pets and commitment to exceptional service continue to shape the welcoming atmosphere and personalized care offered at the Ashland location.“We are thrilled to welcome Linda and Mark as continued leaders within the EarthWise Pet family,” said Dianna Bailer, Chief Marketing Officer for EarthWise Pet. “Their passion for holistic pet wellness, commitment to their communities, and genuine care for Pet Parents make them exceptional partners. Seeing Linda return to her hometown to revitalize this location makes this reopening especially meaningful.”Linda and Mark are excited to reconnect with the Ashland community and invite local Pet Parents to stop by during Grand Re-Opening weekend to explore the newly refreshed store, meet the team, and take advantage of exclusive savings and giveaways.For more information, please contact the store at (606) 393-1415.About EarthWise PetEarthWise Pet is a holistic pet nutrition and wellness brand dedicated to helping pets live healthier, happier lives. With a focus on natural nutrition, professional grooming, and personalized care, EarthWise Pet locations across the country serve as trusted resources for Pet Parents seeking a better approach to pet wellness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.