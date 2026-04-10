EarthWise Pet Nutrition Centre & Wellness Spa Celebrates Grand Opening in Oak Point, TX

Grand Opening Weekend Brings Storewide Savings, Expert Pet Nutrition Guidance, and Full-Service Grooming to Local Pet Parents

OAK POINT, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRAND OPENING THIS WEEKEND - Starting April 10th - Pet Parents in Oak Point and surrounding communities have a new destination for holistic pet care as EarthWise Pet Nutrition Centre & Wellness Spa officially opens its doors at 3032 Oak Grove Pkwy, Oak Point, TX 75068. The new location is celebrating its Grand Opening today and throughout the weekend, inviting the community to experience exclusive store-wide discounts, meet the team, and explore a better approach to pet wellness.The Oak Point location offers a comprehensive, all-in-one experience designed to support pets at every stage of life. Services include professional grooming in a modern wellness spa environment alongside a thoughtfully curated retail selection of high-quality, natural pet foods and supplies. The store also features pet nutritionists on staff, providing free consultations to help Pet Parents make informed decisions about their pets’ diets and overall health.Locally owned and operated by Theresa Micheli, the new store brings seasoned leadership and a deep passion for pet care to the community. Micheli has extensive experience in the pet retail industry, including leadership roles such as Director of Store Operations and District Manager, where she successfully oversaw multiple locations, developed training programs, and drove operational excellence across teams . Known for her energetic leadership style and commitment to team development, Micheli is dedicated to creating a welcoming environment where both pets and their people feel supported.The Grand Opening celebration will run through this weekend, starting April 10th, featuring special promotions, store-wide savings, and opportunities to meet the team. Pet Parents are encouraged to stop by, explore the space, and take advantage of expert guidance tailored to their pets’ unique needs.For more information, please contact the store at (214) 308-3009 or visit in person during Grand Opening weekend.“Theresa is an incredible addition to the EarthWise Pet family. Her depth of experience, passion for developing teams, and genuine love for helping pets and their people make her exactly the kind of leader we’re proud to partner with. We’re excited to see the impact she’ll have in the Oak Point community.”— Dianna Bailer, Chief Marketing Officer, EarthWise PetEarthWise Pet is a holistic pet nutrition and wellness brand dedicated to helping pets live healthier, happier lives. With a focus on natural nutrition, professional grooming, and personalized care, EarthWise Pet locations across the country serve as trusted resources for Pet Parents seeking a better approach to pet wellness.

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