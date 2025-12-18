B&H Worldwide doubles its Giving Tree commitment

B&H Worldwide's Employees with Christmas Gifts B&H Worldwide logo B&H Worldwide Electric Van to Deliver Christmas Gifts

B&H Worldwide, a global leader in aerospace logistics, today confirms the successful conclusion of its second annual participation in The Giving Tree

HEATHROW, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, a global leader in aerospace logistics, today confirms the successful conclusion of its second annual participation in The Giving Tree, the year-round charity initiative run by KidsOut. For 2025, colleagues at B&H’s London headquarters have pledged 60 gifts — double the 30 Giving Tree tags adopted in the company’s debut year.

Led by Caroline Spain, HR Business Partner (London HQ) and appointed project manager for the initiative, the London team again chose to replace its staff Secret Santa with the Giving Tree model, selecting tags that specify a child’s name, age and the present requested by the child or their parent. Gifts were collected at the London office and handed over to KidsOut on Thursday 11 December 2025 for distribution to partner refuges and community organisations ahead of Christmas.

“Being appointed to manage this initiative has been a real privilege,” said Caroline Spain, HR Business Partner and Project Manager for the Giving Tree at B&H Worldwide. “Our colleagues have been overwhelmingly generous and genuinely excited to get involved — not only by taking tags but also by donating directly via KidsOut’s website and giving extra presents beyond the tags. Doubling our participation to 60 tags reflects that spirit and our determination to make sure more children wake up to something special this Christmas.”

The increase in tags follows feedback from last year, when several employees made direct donations to KidsOut and a number gave additional gifts without a tag. Those actions inspired the London team to expand its target for 2025, increasing the number of children the company aims to support.

KidsOut works closely with the Women’s Aid Federation and other partners to reach children who have fled domestic abuse, children with life-limiting conditions, young carers, and families facing economic hardship. Early, year-round support such as the Giving Tree helps the charity plan and allocate suitable gifts so every child receives an appropriate present.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone at B&H Worldwide for doubling their Giving Tree commitment this year,” said Sandra Doherty, Head of Children’s Services, KidsOut. “Early generosity like this makes a huge difference to our planning and ensures that children living in refuges and facing hardship wake up to a gift on Christmas morning. Partnerships like this bring hope — and real smiles — to thousands of children.”

B&H’s London team prepared the donations for transfer and will use the company’s Citroën electric van for the delivery to KidsOut, highlighting B&H’s approach to combining social impact with lower-emission logistics wherever practicable.



