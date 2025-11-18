B&H Worldwide Supports AerFin’s First A320neo Teardown in Asia-Pacific

B&H Worldwide Completes AerFin Airbus A320neo Teardown in Philippines B&H Worldwide logo Airbus A320neo parts B&H Worldwide manage for AerFin

B&H Worldwide is proud to announce the successful completion of its logistics & warehousing support for AerFin’s first A320neo aircraft teardown in APAC region

By combining our logistics expertise with our regional infrastructure in Singapore, we have helped AerFin achieve faster turnaround times and strengthened aftermarket support for operators...” — Stuart Allen, Group CEO

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, the global leader in aerospace and aviation logistics, is proud to announce the successful completion of its logistics and warehousing support for AerFin’s first A320neo aircraft teardown in the Asia-Pacific region.

The project was undertaken at SIA Engineering (Philippines) Corporation’s (SIAEP) facility in the Philippines, as announced by AerFin, marking a significant milestone as both the first A320neo teardown in the Philippines and SIAEP’s inaugural aircraft disassembly.

Completed nose-to-tail within just 30 days, the teardown will release a substantial volume of high-quality used serviceable material (USM) from one of the world’s most in-demand narrowbody platforms. The recovered parts will strengthen aftermarket supply chains and provide operators and MROs across the region with faster access to serviceable components and engines.

B&H Worldwide’s Singapore team played a central role in the success of this project, delivering a comprehensive suite of logistics services under the contract extension signed with AerFin in 2024. Services included on-site coordination, dangerous goods handling, customs brokerage, freight forwarding, and secure transportation from the teardown site in the Philippines.

Following disassembly, the majority of the A320neo components were transported to B&H Worldwide’s warehousing facility in the Airport Logistics Park of Singapore (ALPS) Free Trade Zone, where they are being inventoried and stored on behalf of AerFin. Leveraging B&H Worldwide’s proprietary FirstTRAC platform, each part is meticulously recorded and tracked, ensuring full traceability, transparency and rapid availability for sale, repair or onward distribution.

Stuart Allen, Group CEO of B&H Worldwide, commented:

“We are delighted to support AerFin in achieving this significant milestone. Our Singapore team demonstrated exceptional coordination and technical expertise, ensuring that every stage of the project — from teardown support in the Philippines to secure warehousing and inventory management in Singapore — was handled seamlessly. This project showcases the strength of our regional network and our commitment to delivering world-class aerospace logistics solutions that enable our customers to operate with confidence.”

AerFin’s announcement noted that the aircraft, a 2017-vintage Airbus A320neo powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100 engines, forms part of its expanding portfolio of A320neo acquisitions.

Paul Ashcroft, Senior Vice-President, Asia Pacific at AerFin, said:

“Completing this teardown in the Philippines highlights our commitment to the Asia-Pacific market. Locating engines and components within the region allows us to respond faster to customer demand, reducing lead times and ensuring operators can access the right assets when they need them.”

This latest collaboration follows B&H Worldwide’s successful support for AerFin’s six-aircraft A330-200 disassembly project in Hong Kong, completed earlier this year. Both projects underline the long-standing partnership between the two companies and reinforce B&H Worldwide’s role as a trusted logistics partner for aircraft teardown, inventory management and warehousing across the Asia-Pacific region.

“Projects such as these demand precision, technical knowledge and close coordination between all parties,” added Allen. “By combining our logistics expertise with our regional infrastructure in Singapore, we have helped AerFin achieve faster turnaround times and strengthened aftermarket support for operators across this dynamic aviation hub.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.