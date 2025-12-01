B&H Worldwide Singapore supports next generation of logistics talent through Project IMDD fair at Temasek Polytechnic

L-R: Kevin Casey Goh – Content Marketing Manager, Soon Ke Rou – Customer Solutions Advisor, Goh Wei Koon – Group Head of Marketing, David Wong – Station Manager of Singapore, Darren Lim – Digital Marketing Manager B&H Worldwide logo Students Enquiring Internship Roles at B&H Worldwide Singapore

Sharing the vision of our Group CEO, Stuart Allen, we believe in giving back to the community and investing in the next generation. By offering hands-on experience and mentorship, we hope to help...” — David Wong, Station Manager

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B&H Worldwide, a global leader in aerospace logistics, is pleased to announce its Singapore Station took part in the second career fair organised under SAAA@Singapore’s Project IMDD (Inspire, Mentor, Discover and Develop) on 28 November 2025 at Temasek Polytechnic, reinforcing the company’s commitment to nurturing local talent and strengthening the future pipeline for the logistics and aerospace sectors.

Project IMDD focuses on skills-based learning and mentorship, equipping students with practical logistics competencies and exposing them to industry best practice through internships, site visits, professional workshops and personality profiling. The initiative places particular emphasis on the future-facing themes of Digitalisation, Sustainability and Generative Artificial Intelligence, helping participants understand how these technologies and approaches can be used to address geopolitical and supply-chain challenges.

“As a global logistics partner working across the aerospace sector, B&H Worldwide is privileged to play a role in shaping future professionals,” said David Wong, Station Manager, B&H Worldwide Singapore. “Sharing the vision of our Group CEO, Stuart Allen, we believe in giving back to the community and investing in the next generation. By offering hands-on experience and mentorship, we hope to help promising students make a smooth transition into the industry and, ultimately, to identify and nurture talent who may join our team in the years ahead.”

“We are grateful for the strong support of industry partners such as B&H Worldwide,” said Pauline Tok, Executive Director, SAAA@Singapore. “Project IMDD exists to bridge education and employment by providing meaningful, skills-based experiences that prepare students for real roles in logistics. Seeing employers commit tangible opportunities, including internships that expose students to digital tools, sustainability practices and AI-enabled workflows is precisely the outcome we set out to achieve. These collaborations help build a resilient talent pipeline and demonstrate that logistics is a dynamic, future-facing career for Singapore’s young people.”

At the Temasek Polytechnic fair, B&H Worldwide announced two internship positions for the next intake of Project IMDD. These placements are designed to provide students from local polytechnics and ITE College East with meaningful, on-the-job learning in a real operational environment, including exposure to digital tools, sustainability practices and AI-enabled workflows.

B&H Worldwide’s participation underlines the company’s broader community outreach and workforce development strategy: collaborating with industry partners and education institutions to ensure that practical training, mentorship and career guidance are available to students considering logistics as a rewarding and viable career.

