PF Warriors Reflects on 2025 Accomplishments

PF Warriors is a global support network that provides education, inspiration and hope to individuals and families affected by pulmonary fibrosis. Our mission is to help people facing a life-altering progressive lung condition to live better lives. Dolly Kervitsky, RCP, President, PF Warriors

Respiratory Nonprofit looks back on year of patient engagement, partnerships, progress

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PF Warriors, a global non-profit support network for patients and caregivers affected by pulmonary fibrosis (PF), today reflects on its 2025 accomplishments and expresses gratitude to the patients, caregivers, partners and supporters who made this year’s efforts possible.

“The year has been one of enormous growth for PF Warriors,” said Dolly Kervitsky, RCP, President of PF Warriors. “Our work across the pulmonary community and beyond reinforces what we see every day. When patient and caregiver voices are centered, education becomes more meaningful, research becomes more relevant, and people facing PF feel less alone."

Pulmonary Fibrosis (PF) is a serious lung disease marked by irreversible scarring that impairs oxygen exchange and normal breathing. Life expectancy for patients with the disease is three to five years, and there are currently only three FDA approved pharmaceutical therapies that slow the progression of PF, but so far, no drugs have been able to halt the disease. The only life-saving option is lung transplantation, which is available to fewer than one percent of PF patients.

PF Warriors broadened its reach as a national and global leader with major efforts in 2025 focused on patient-centered education, scientific research, patient and provider advocacy, and peer support, representing a growing membership around the world.

PF Warriors Represents the Patient Voice at Major Scientific Meetings

In 2025, PF Warriors contributed to the larger scientific community through active participation in major medical and professional meetings, including the American Thoracic Society, the American College of Chest Physicians, PFF Summit, the European Respiratory Society, the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) annual meeting, CME Outfitters, PRIME, and Nexus Conference (BioPharma Clinical Trials). PF Warriors staff and volunteers served as presenters, panel speakers, co-authors, patient advisors, educators and representatives, helping to increase visibility of pulmonary fibrosis while ensuring that patient and caregiver voices were heard on a global stage.

PF Warriors Collaborations Advance Patient-Centered Science and Advocacy

PF Warriors collaborated with researchers, universities, and industry partners to co-develop patient and caregiver advisory committees that help ensure education, clinical trial design, and research better reflect the lived experiences of those affected by pulmonary fibrosis. The organization also contributed to scientific publications and poster presentations that inform future education, advocacy, and care. Key examples include participation by PF Warriors staff and volunteers in national partnerships and service on steering committees for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and PCORI.

New Drug Approved for PF

In October, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), the first drug approval for the disease in a decade. Prior to this approval, the two available drugs were approved on the same day in 2014.

PF Warriors Expands Educational Efforts

PF Warriors expanded its education programs this year to educate patients and families on clinical trials and provide important tools to help them navigate daily life with PF. Through webinars, surveys, discussions, and special research events, the organization focused on making complex research topics more accessible and patient-centered, supporting informed decision-making around clinical trials and treatment plans.

“Patients want a better understanding of clinical trials so they may make informed decisions regarding participation,” said Kervitsky. “We focused on improving clinical trial understanding within the PF patient community.”

Results of PF Warriors educational efforts led to broader participation across PF-related clinical trials. “Patients courageously participate in clinical trials and because of them, medical advances and discoveries can be made,” said Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior for PF Warriors and family member of several late IPF patients.

Beyond research education, PF Warriors delivered more than 30 bilingual educational conferences and webinars, focused on oxygen therapy, symptom management, transplant pathways, caregiver support, emotional health, and navigating everyday life with PF. The PF Warriors Spanish Language Program continued to expand with new bilingual materials, support groups, and culturally aligned resources, strengthening PF Warriors' commitment to inclusion, access, and hope.

Improved Digital Access and Engagement

PF Warriors increased its online visibility in 2025 with its new PF Warriors website, offering ease-of-access to education, peer support, stories, and multilingual translation tools. The new domain (https://www.pfwarriors.org) reflects the organization’s commitment to improving access to trusted information created by and for the PF community.

Engagement grew across PF Warriors’ social media channels, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/pfwarrior) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/pf-warriors/), bringing increased visibility to patient stories, early diagnosis messages, awareness campaigns, and national recognition events such as Lung Transplant Awareness Day, Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD) Day, National Family Caregivers Month, and Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month.

Looking Ahead to 2026: Continuing to Center the Patient Voice

Looking ahead to 2026, PF Warriors will continue building on this momentum by helping members access trusted information, foster meaningful connections, and take an active role in education, advocacy, and research. The organization continues its commitment to shaping care, improving understanding, and keeping the patient voice at the center of every effort.

PF Warriors Membership

PF Warriors Membership is free, made possible by donors, and provides full access to educational materials, recorded webinars, support groups (support groups are not recorded), and upcoming events that help patients and caregivers stay informed and connected. To join, visit: https://pfwarriors.org/becomeamember/

Helping and Supporting PF Efforts

To request information about how you may help PF Warriors continue this important mission, send an email to info@pfwarriors.org or make a tax-deductible donation of any size at https://pfwarriors.org/get-involved/donate/

About PF Warriors

PF Warriors is the largest nonprofit patient support network for individuals and families affected by fibrotic lung diseases, serving more than 25,000 members across the U.S. and 14 other countries. The organization provides multilingual education, expert-led webinars, peer support groups, and advocacy programs that empower patients and caregivers. Membership is free at https://www.PFWarriors.org.

