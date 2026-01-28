PF Warriors Applauds Actress Laura Dern for Speaking Out as a Caregiver About Mom’s Journey with Pulmonary Fibrosis

PF Warriors' Free Caregivers Guide to Living with Pulmonary Fibrosis PF Warriors is a global support network that provides education, inspiration and hope to individuals and families affected by pulmonary fibrosis. Our mission is to help people facing a life-altering progressive lung condition to live their best possible l

Dern, whose mother, Actress Diane Ladd, died of PF in November, shared about her caregiver experience on television show, TODAY

We applaud Laura Dern for being a terrific caregiver and for using her voice to raise awareness of PF to help others” — Dolly Kervitsky, RCP, President of PF Warriors

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PF Warriors, a global non-profit support network for patients and caregivers affected by pulmonary fibrosis (PF), applauds Actress Laura Dern for sharing her personal story of being a caregiver for her mom, Actress Diane Ladd, who died from PF in November 2025.

Known for roles in “Big Little Lies” and “Jurassic Park”, Dern shared her personal perspective on being a caregiver to her mother on TODAY this morning (link to show recording on TODAY website: https://www.today.com/video/laura-dern-discusses-how-she-is-honoring-her-mother-s-legacy-256727621705)

“We can sit in our own fear or we can get in our passion and purpose and help support them in as fearless a way as possible,” Dern told TODAY. “To fight, to be gentle, to be impassioned, to do more than you think you can at different moments depending on what they need.”

Ladd, who was diagnosed with the idiopathic form of PF, a version of the disease with no known cause, was originally told she had three to six months to live, according to Dern. Dern told TODAY how her mother persevered to live more than seven years post diagnosis.

“We applaud Laura Dern for being a terrific caregiver and for using her voice to raise awareness of PF to help others,” said Dolly Kervitsky, RCP, President of PF Warriors.

PF Warriors encourages all caregivers to access its caregiver guide. The PF Warriors Caregiver Guide is free and may be found on the organization’s website at: https://pfwarriors.org/living-with/caregiver-guide/

"We thank Boehringer Ingelheim for developing the 'Beyond the Scars' campaign and making it possible for Laura Dern to participate in awareness efforts," said Kervitsky. To learn more about the campaign, visit: https://patient.boehringer-ingelheim.com/us/respiratory/lungs-and-you/beyond-the-scars.

Pulmonary Fibrosis (PF) is a serious lung disease marked by irreversible scarring that impairs oxygen exchange and normal breathing. Life expectancy for patients with the disease is three to five years, and there are only three FDA approved pharmaceutical therapies that slow the progression of PF. The only cure is lung transplantation, which is available to fewer than one percent of patients.

PF Warriors members are supported with access to tools developed by patients for patients including a library of more than 100 recorded webinars in English and Spanish. PF Warriors offers three types of regularly scheduled live virtual bilingual meetings - Educational, Patient and Caregiver Support and Research Education.

PF Warriors Membership is free, made possible by donors, and provides full access to educational materials, recorded webinars, support groups, and upcoming events that help patients and caregivers stay informed and connected.

To request information about how you may help PF Warriors continue this important mission, send an email to info@pfwarriors.org or make a donation of any size at https://pfwarriors.org/get-involved/donate/

About PF Warriors

PF Warriors is the largest nonprofit patient support network for individuals and families affected by fibrotic lung diseases, serving more than 25,000 members across the U.S. and 14 other countries. The organization provides multilingual education, expert-led webinars, peer support groups, and advocacy programs that empower patients and caregivers. Membership is free at https://www.PFWarriors.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.