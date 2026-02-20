PF Warriors Volunteers, Members Featured New Edition of American Thoracic Society's 'Patient Voices'

PF Warriors Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior, PF Warriors Theresa Genovese, PF Warriors’ Executive Volunteer and PF patient

Patients share personal stories in newest edition of medical society’s video series

No one shares a patient story better than a patient” — Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior of PF Warriors

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PF Warriors, a global non-profit support network for patients and caregivers affected by pulmonary fibrosis (PF), celebrates the newest edition of the American Thoracic Society’s (ATS) “Patient Voices” series featuring PF Warriors team volunteers, PF patients and others sharing their stories about living with respiratory disease, critical illness and sleep disorders. The video may be viewed at: https://site.thoracic.org/advocacy-patients/par/patient-voices-interviews

“No one shares a patient story better than a patient,” said Teresa Barnes, Chief Executive Warrior of PF Warriors and member of the ATS Public Advisory Roundtable. “We are grateful to the ATS for creating a space where patient experience is recognized as an essential part of education, research and care."

This 14th edition of “Patient Voices” was produced by ATS, the world's leading medical society dedicated to accelerating the advancement of global respiratory health. The production features 11 people sharing their respective journeys with its audience of more than 30,000 members who are focused on leading scientific discoveries, advancing professional development, impacting global health and transforming patient care.

“At ATS, we believe that patient voices are essential to advancing respiratory health," said Nusrat Aparna, MPH, ATS Manager of Patient Engagement. Michelle Turenne, CAE, ATS’ Executive Vice President of Strategic Alliances added, “Through ‘Patient Voices’, we are honored to amplify the lived experiences of individuals and families, ensuring their stories help shape research priorities, educate healthcare professionals, and inspire more compassionate patient-centered care.”

“It’s so nice to be able to share my story with the ATS and its tens of thousands of members, knowing how much they value the patient perspective and experience,” said Theresa Genovese, PF Warriors’ Executive Volunteer and PF patient.

Genovese appears in the video along with fellow volunteer, Maryluz Fuentes, MD, a PF patient who received a double lung transplant and who is the volunteer leader for PF Warriors’ Spanish language program as well as a support group leader, and PF Warriors member, and PF patient, Yvonne Chamberlain.

Pulmonary Fibrosis (PF) is a serious lung disease marked by irreversible scarring that impairs oxygen exchange and normal breathing. Life expectancy for patients with the disease is three to five years, and there are only three FDA approved pharmaceutical therapies that slow the progression of PF. The only cure is lung transplantation, which is available to fewer than one percent of patients.

PF Warriors members are supported with access to tools developed by patients for patients including a library of more than 100 recorded webinars in English and Spanish. PF Warriors offers three types of regularly scheduled live virtual bilingual meetings – Educational, Patient and Caregiver Support and Research Education.

PF Warriors Membership is free, made possible by donors, and provides full access to educational materials, recorded webinars, support groups, and upcoming events that help patients and caregivers stay informed and connected.

To request information about how you may help PF Warriors continue this important mission, send an email to info@pfwarriors.org or make a donation of any size at https://pfwarriors.org/get-involved/donate/

About PF Warriors

PF Warriors is the largest nonprofit patient support network for individuals and families affected by fibrotic lung diseases, serving more than 25,000 members across the U.S. and 14 other countries. The organization provides multilingual education, expert-led webinars, peer support groups, and advocacy programs that empower patients and caregivers. Membership is free at https://www.PFWarriors.org.

