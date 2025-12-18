Talent Development Committee hosts first briefing session on Macao SAR’s third round of talent recruitment programmes

MACAU, December 18 - The Macao SAR Government has launched the third round of its talent recruitment programmes that run from 2 December 2025 to 1 December 2026, continuing to draw applications from three types of global talent with nine programmes, including a high-end talents programme, as well as four outstanding talents programmes and four advanced professionals programmes respectively linked to the big health industry, high-tech industry, modern finance industry; and cultural, sports and other industries.

To enable interested individuals to gain a better understanding of the programme details and application procedures, the Talent Development Committee hosted on 16 December 2025 the first ‘Briefing Session on Macao SAR’s Third Round of Talent Recruitment Programmes’, which was also made accessible via online conferencing. Intended exclusively for enterprises, the event invited representatives from a total of 50 higher education institutions in Macao and enterprises connected to local key industries from both Macao and the Cooperation Zone in Hengqin. The briefing session highlighted the application procedures, required application documents and points to note for the third round of the talent recruitment programmes, noting that the e-application platform has been upgraded to help applicants understand clearly what application documents are required for submission, thereby improving documentation accuracy, while the streamlined, fully digitalised review process allows applicants to track their application status on the platform at any time.

The Talent Development Committee will go on to hold two more briefing sessions on 15 January 2026 and 6 February 2026. Individuals worldwide interested in applying to the programmes are welcome to register and participate in person or virtually. Registration details for the briefing sessions will be announced later on the Talent Recruitment Programme E-Application Platform (https://trplatform.cdqq.gov.mo/application-information/third-phase). Please stay tuned.

For enquiries, please contact the Talent Development Committee by e-mail at info@cdqq.gov.mo, or call the hotline (853) 2855 5108 during office hours.