Oregon Department of Emergency Management Activates Emergency Coordination Center to Level 3 in Response to Atmospheric River 

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) has virtually activated the State Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) to Level 3 – Regional Response as of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, in response to an incoming atmospheric river expected to bring heavy rainfall, potential flooding, and increased landslide risk across western Oregon.

The ECC will be supported with representatives from key state agencies to ensure streamlined communication, coordination, and resource support for impacted communities.

Flood Watch and Landslide Risk Across Western Oregon

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch through Thursday night for multiple counties, including Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Hood River, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Washington, and Yamhill. The heaviest rainfall is expected Thursday and Friday, with conditions shifting south over the weekend. Saturated soils and steep terrain, especially in areas recently affected by wildfires, may lead to landslides and debris flows. This will be accompanied by high wind gusts along the coast, in the coastal mountains and some inland areas.

Stay alert and take precautions: Turn Around, Don’t Drown

Stay Informed

OEM also reminds Oregonians to prepare for future flooding and landslide risks:

Stay Connected

