DEQ issues seven enforcement actions in November for environmental violations

Statewide, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued seven penalties totaling $1,481,161 in November for various environmental violations. A detailed list of violations and resulting penalties is at ordeq.org/enforcement.

Fines ranged from $7,700 to $866,985. Alleged violations included a cement plant and quarry that failed to implement stormwater sediment and erosion control measures, resulting in significant sediment discharge to surface waters; a metal recycler operating a solid waste disposal site without required permits; and a railroad company that polluted a river when its trestle bridge collapsed, causing a train derailment and discharge of waste into the river.

DEQ issued civil penalties to the following organizations:

Ankor Holdings, LLC, Portland, $78,798, solid waste

ASC Sunstone Circuits, LLC, Mulino, $7,700, stormwater and hazardous waste

Ash Grove Cement Company, Durkee, $866,985, stormwater

Hampton Lumber Mills, Warrenton, $36,800, stormwater

Hillsboro Garbage Disposal, Inc., Hillsboro, $51,817, stormwater

NW Metals, Inc., Portland, $357,461, solid waste, air quality and stormwater

Portland & Western Railroad, Inc., Corvallis, $81,600, water quality

Recipients of DEQ civil penalties must either pay the fines to the state treasury or file an appeal within 20 days of receiving notice of the penalty. They may be able to offset a portion of a penalty by funding a supplemental environmental project that improves Oregon’s environment. Learn more about these projects at ordeq.org/sep.

Penalties may also include orders requiring specific tasks to prevent ongoing violations or additional environmental harm.

DEQ works with thousands of organizations and individuals to help them comply with laws that protect Oregon’s air, land and water. DEQ uses education, technical assistance, warnings and penalties to change behavior and deter future violations.

Media contact: Michael Loch, public affairs specialist, michael.loch@deq.oregon.gov, 503-737-9435.

###