Guided First Day Hikes set for New Year’s Day in 25 Oregon State Parks

Whether you prefer a moderate hike through a desert landscape or a paved wooded trail inside city limits, Oregon State Parks has a First Day Hike for you on New Year’s Day, Thursday Jan. 1.

Rangers and volunteers will lead guided First Day Hikes at 25 parks around the state with distances ranging from a quarter-mile stroll to a 5-mile trek. Hikes are free, but a day-use parking permit is required at some parks. Permits cost $10 per day for Oregon Residents or $12 for non-residents; annual permits are also sold online or at park offices.

America’s State Parks sponsors the First Day Hikes program nationwide to encourage everyone to start the year outside and connect with nature. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has participated since 2012.

“Across Oregon, First Day Hikes have grown into a beloved New Year’s tradition for visitors and staff alike. On January 1st, park rangers and volunteers share stories of park history, geology, wildlife, and plants, as families and friends kick off the year together with an engaging outdoor adventure,” said Lisa Sumption, director of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

Visit the Oregon First Day Hikes web page to see the list of parks hosting hikes. Additional hike information such as hike times, meet-up locations and trail terrain are available via the park links on the web page. A few hikes require registration including Deschutes River, Elijah Bristow, Emigrant Springs, LaPine, Lukiamute, Oswald West, Sitka Sedge, and Smith Rock

For any questions about accessibility or to request reasonable accommodations needed to participate in a hike, please see the contact information on each hike's webpage.

Remember to plan for winter weather, dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, bring water and carry binoculars for viewing wildlife.

Share photos of First Day Hikes via X and Instagram by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes or tagging “Oregon State Parks” on Facebook.

About America’s State Parks

America’s State Parks is an alliance of state park systems in all 50 states. The National Association of State Park Directors (NASPD) promotes and advocates for the state park systems across America in providing conservation and management of natural and cultural resources, quality outdoor recreation experiences, and connecting children and families to nature and the outdoors. With collectively more than 9,817 park areas covering over 20 million acres of land, and visitation of nearly 900 million people annually, state park systems across the country are an integral part of protecting natural and cultural resources while providing guests amazing access to the outdoors. Learn more about America’s State Parks at stateparks.org.